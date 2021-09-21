CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Achieving broad absorption band and high incident angles by stochastically-distributed oblique-flat-sheet metamaterial perfect absorbers

By Cheng-Yu Lu
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this work, we integrated a periodic seed layer and oblique deposition method to fabricate a stochastically-distributed oblique-flat-sheet metamaterial perfect absorber (MPA). Such design could increase its absorption bandwidth and tolerance to high angle-incidence due to the fact that various oblique flat sheets offer different resonance conditions while even a single oblique flat sheet could provide different optical paths for resonance. On the other hand, a seed layer could reduce uncertainty regarding to direct oblique deposition and provide abilities to manipulate the bandwidth of the MPA. We also setup a simulation model in the aids of Visual Basic Application and examined the absorption behavior of the MPA under TM and TE oblique incidence that could achieve high absorbance under 80° and 60° incidence, respectively. Finally, in measurement, the fabricated sample owns 65% absorbance within 80–250 THz and over 90% absorbance within 250–320 THz at x-polarization normal incidence; as for the y-polarization normal incidence, we could achieve overall 70% absorbance within 80–300 THz. The measured results reveal similar tendency compared to the simulated ones.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Potent pro-apoptotic combination therapy is highly effective in a broad range of cancers

Primary or acquired therapy resistance is a major obstacle to the effective treatment of cancer. Resistance to apoptosis has long been thought to contribute to therapy resistance. We show here that recombinant TRAIL and CDK9 inhibition cooperate in killing cells derived from a broad range of cancers, importantly without inducing detectable adverse events. Remarkably, the combination of TRAIL with CDK9 inhibition was also highly effective on cancers resistant to both, standard-of-care chemotherapy and various targeted therapeutic approaches. Dynamic BH3 profiling revealed that, mechanistically, combining TRAIL with CDK9 inhibition induced a drastic increase in the mitochondrial priming of cancer cells. Intriguingly, this increase occurred irrespective of whether the cancer cells were sensitive or resistant to chemo- or targeted therapy. We conclude that this pro-apoptotic combination therapy has the potential to serve as a highly effective new treatment option for a variety of different cancers. Notably, this includes cancers that are resistant to currently available treatment modalities.
CANCER
Nature.com

Lattice reconstruction induced multiple ultra-flat bands in twisted bilayer WSe

Moiré superlattices in van der Waals heterostructures provide a tunable platform to study emergent properties that are absent in the natural crystal form. Twisted bilayer transition metal dichalcogenides (TB-TMDs) can host moiré flat bands over a wide range of twist angles. For twist angle close to 60°, it was predicted that TB-TMDs undergo a lattice reconstruction which causes the formation of ultra-flat bands. Here, by using scanning tunneling microscopy and spectroscopy, we show the emergence of multiple ultra-flat bands in twisted bilayer WSe2 when the twist angle is within 3° of 60°. The ultra-flat bands are manifested as narrow tunneling conductance peaks with estimated bandwidth less than 10 meV, which is only a fraction of the estimated on-site Coulomb repulsion energy. The number of these ultra-flat bands and spatial distribution of the wavefunctions match well with the theoretical predictions, strongly evidencing that the observed ultra-flat bands are induced by lattice reconstruction. Our work provides a foundation for further study of the exotic correlated phases in TB-TMDs.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Modified double dumbbell-shaped split-ring resonator-based negative permittivity metamaterial for satellite communications with high effective medium ratio

Metamaterial with negative permittivity demonstrate excellent performance in cutting-edge technology. Thus, this study modified the double dumbbell-shaped split-ring resonator (MDD-SRR) based negative permittivity for satellite communications. The proposed MDD-SRR unit cell comprises a square-shaped split-ring resonator and two dumbbell-shaped rings. Some parts of the outer square ring were extended to enlarge the electrical length which altered the inductance of the metamaterial unit cell. The dimension of the proposed unit cell is 9 × 9 × 1.524 mm3, fabricated on a Rogers RT6002 (lossy) substrate material. Based on the results, five resonances for the transmission coefficient were achieved at frequencies of 2.896 GHz, 8.11 GHz, 9.76 GHz, 12.48 GHz and 13.49 GHz, including the S, X and Ku band satellite communication frequency bands through numerical simulation in a high-frequency electromagnetic simulator Computer Simulation Technology (CST) microwave studio. Negative permittivity at frequencies ranging from 2.896–3.76 GHz, 8.11–8.592 GHz, 9.76–10.784 GHz, 12.496–12.768 GHz, 13.504–14.4 GHz, were observed and extracted using the Robust and Nicolson–Ross–Weir (NRW) methods. Meanwhile, an effective medium ratio (EMR) measured at 11.51 to 2.896 GHz specified the goodness of the metamaterial unit cell for satellite communication with higher bandwidth and gain. The simulated, circuit model and measured results that were compared for validation purposes indicated that the simulation results, the equivalent circuit model results and measured results occupied each other. Moreover, the numerical simulation of the double dumbbell-shaped metamaterial unit cell was performed using a High-Frequency Structure Simulator (HFSS) to confirm the results. To evaluate the parametric study, the proposed unit cell was subjected to change different substrate types, change of split gap of rings, change of direction of electromagnetic field propagation, and structural optimization. In conclusion, the S, X and Ku-bands in the proposed metamaterial are competent for satellite communications as they are also investigated using an array of a unit cell.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

A new knob for metamaterials

Time-varying metamaterials bring in an extra degree of freedom, enabling applications unachievable by normal metamaterials and opening up new opportunities. “We had a feeling that this research area was still in need of recognition despite a considerable recent body of work, so WiTVM felt like the natural next step to ‘baptise’ the field. The incredible enthusiasm we encountered from all participants definitely confirmed this prediction,” said Emanuele Galiffi from Imperial College London, UK (now at Advanced Science Research Center, City University of New York, USA), who was the General Chair of the workshop series.
CHEMISTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ramakrishna
Nature.com

Effectiveness of human-origin Lactobacillus plantarum PL-02 in improving muscle mass, exercise performance and anti-fatigue

Gut microbiota is very important for energy metabolism and regulation, which in turn affect the health and physiological functions of the host, and provide energy required for exercise. Supplementation with probiotics may be one of the ways to change the gut microbiota. In recent years, many studies have shown that probiotic supplementation can effectively improve sports performance. In this study, we screened Lactobacillus plantarum (PL-02), a probiotic of human-origin, from the intestines of 2008 Olympic women's 48 kg weightlifting gold medalist and explored the role of PL-02 in improved exercise endurance performance, reduced fatigue biochemical parameters, and changes in body composition. Male Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) mice were assigned to 0, 2.05 × 109, 4.10 × 109 and 1.03 × 1010 CFU/kg/day groups and were fed by oral gavage once daily for 4 weeks. The results showed that 4 weeks of PL-02 supplementation could significantly increase muscle mass, muscle strength and endurance performance, and hepatic and muscular glycogen storage. Furthermore, PL-02 could significantly decrease lactate, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), ammonia, and creatine kinase (CK) levels after exercise (p < 0.05). We believe that PL-02 can be used as a supplement to improve exercise performance and for its anti-fatigue effect.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Dynamics of moisture diffusion and adsorption in plant cuticles including the role of cellulose

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25225-y, published online 19 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 10. The term at the end of the denominator was presented as a product rather than a fraction, and incorrectly read:. $${\Gamma }_{{{{{{\rm{C}}}}}}}(z,t)=\frac{{\Gamma }_{{{{{{\rm{SC}}}}}}}\,{\beta }_{{{{{{\rm{C}}}}}}}\,K\,c}{({c}_{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}_{2}{{{{{\rm{O}}}}}}}^{{{{{{\rm{pure}}}}}}}-K\,c)(1+K\,({\beta }_{{{{{{\rm{C}}}}}}}-1)\,c{c}_{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}_{2}{{{{{\rm{O}}}}}}}^{{{{{{\rm{pure}}}}}}})},\,0 \, < \,...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the respiratory MBS complex reveals iron-sulfur cluster catalyzed sulfane sulfur reduction in ancient life

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-19697-7, published online 23 November 2020. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements: The EPR spectrometer was funded by an instrument award (CHE-1827968) from the National Science Foundation. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

COVIDrugNet: a network-based web tool to investigate the drugs currently in clinical trial to contrast COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic poses a huge problem of public health that requires the implementation of all available means to contrast it, and drugs are one of them. In this context, we observed an unmet need of depicting the continuously evolving scenario of the ongoing drug clinical trials through an easy-to-use, freely accessible online tool. Starting from this consideration, we developed COVIDrugNet (http://compmedchem.unibo.it/covidrugnet), a web application that allows users to capture a holistic view and keep up to date on how the clinical drug research is responding to the SARS-CoV-2 infection. Here, we describe the web app and show through some examples how one can explore the whole landscape of medicines in clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 and try to probe the consistency of the current approaches with the available biological and pharmacological evidence. We conclude that careful analyses of the COVID-19 drug-target system based on COVIDrugNet can help to understand the biological implications of the proposed drug options, and eventually improve the search for more effective therapies.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Absorbance#Absorber#Metamaterials#Visual Basic Application#Tm#Mpas#Sofs#Mofs#Fig
Nature.com

Author Correction: Phase Conjugated and Transparent Wavelength Conversions of Nyquist 16-QAM Signals Employing a Single-Layer Graphene Coated Fiber Device

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep22379, published online 02 March 2016. This Article describes the extension of our previous work, cited in the Article as Reference 26. The studies are scientifically distinct as they describe different nonlinear optics applications of the same home-made graphene coated fiber device. However, due to the conceptual similarities in the study design and related research questions some of the text has been re-used between these papers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dirac-like cone-based electromagnetic zero-index metamaterials

Metamaterials with a Dirac-like cone dispersion at the center of the Brillouin zone behave like an isotropic and impedance-matched zero refractive index material at the Dirac-point frequency. Such metamaterials can be realized in the form of either bulk metamaterials with efficient coupling to free-space light or on-chip metamaterials that are efficiently coupled to integrated photonic circuits. These materials enable the interactions of a spatially uniform electromagnetic mode with matter over a large area in arbitrary shapes. This unique optical property paves the way for many applications, including arbitrarily shaped high-transmission waveguides, nonlinear enhancement, and phase mismatch-free nonlinear signal generation, and collective emission of many emitters. This review summarizes the Dirac-like cone-based zero-index metamaterials’ fundamental physics, design, experimental realizations, and potential applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The role of watermelon caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (ClCOMT1) in melatonin biosynthesis and abiotic stress tolerance

Melatonin is a pleiotropic signaling molecule that regulates plant growth and responses to various abiotic stresses. The last step of melatonin synthesis in plants can be catalyzed by caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (COMT), a multifunctional enzyme reported to have N-acetylserotonin O-methyltransferase (ASMT) activity; however, the ASMT activity of COMT has not yet been characterized in nonmodel plants such as watermelon (Citrullus lanatus). Here, a total of 16 putative O-methyltransferase (ClOMT) genes were identified in watermelon. Among them, ClOMT03 (Cla97C07G144540) was considered a potential COMT gene (renamed ClCOMT1) based on its high identities (60.00–74.93%) to known COMT genes involved in melatonin biosynthesis, expression in almost all tissues, and upregulation under abiotic stresses. The ClCOMT1 protein was localized in the cytoplasm. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 significantly increased melatonin contents, while ClCOMT1 knockout using the CRISPR/Cas-9 system decreased melatonin contents in watermelon calli. These results suggest that ClCOMT1 plays an essential role in melatonin biosynthesis in watermelon. In addition, ClCOMT1 expression in watermelon was upregulated by cold, drought, and salt stress, accompanied by increases in melatonin contents. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 enhanced transgenic Arabidopsis tolerance against such abiotic stresses, indicating that ClCOMT1 is a positive regulator of plant tolerance to abiotic stresses.
CHINA
Nature.com

Experimental evolution supports the potential of neonicotinoid-pyrethroid combination for managing insecticide resistance in malaria vectors

The introduction of neonicotinoids for managing insecticide resistance in mosquitoes is of high interest as they interact with a biochemical target not previously used in public health. In this concern, Bayer developed a combination of the neonicotinoid clothianidin and the pyrethroid deltamethrin (brand name Fludora Fusion) as a new vector control tool. Although this combination proved to be efficient against pyrethroid-resistant mosquitoes, its ability to prevent the selection of pyrethroid and neonicotinoid resistance alleles was not investigated. In this context, the objective of this work was to study the dynamics and the molecular mechanisms of resistance of An. gambiae to the separated or combined components of this combination. A field-derived An. gambiae line carrying resistance alleles to multiple insecticides at low frequencies was used as a starting for 33 successive generations of controlled selection. Resistance levels to each insecticide and target site mutation frequencies were monitored throughout the selection process. Cross resistance to other public health insecticides were also investigated. RNA-seq was used to compare gene transcription variations and polymorphisms across all lines. This study confirmed the potential of this insecticide combination to impair the selection of resistance as compared to its two separated components. Deltamethrin selection led to the rapid enrichment of the kdr L1014F target-site mutation. Clothianidin selection led to the over-transcription of multiple cytochrome P450s including some showing high homology with those conferring neonicotinoid resistance in other insects. A strong selection signature associated with clothianidin selection was also observed on a P450 gene cluster previously associated with resistance. Within this cluster, the gene CYP6M1 showed the highest selection signature together with a transcription profile supporting a role in clothianidin resistance. Modelling the impact of point mutations selected by clothianidin on CYP6M1 protein structure showed that selection retained a protein variant with a modified active site potentially enhancing clothianidin metabolism. In the context of the recent deployment of neonicotinoids for mosquito control and their frequent usage in agriculture, the present study highlights the benefit of combining them with other insecticides for preventing the selection of resistance and sustaining vector control activities.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Pervasive detachment faults within the slow spreading oceanic crust at the poorly coupled Antilles subduction zone

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 203 (2021) Cite this article. Oceanic crust formed at slow-spreading ridges is currently subducted in only a few places on Earth and the tectonic and seismogenic imprint of the slow-spreading process is poorly understood. Here we present seismic and bathymetric data from the Northeastern Lesser Antilles Subduction Zone where thick sediments enable seismic imaging to greater depths than in the ocean basins. This dataset highlights a pervasive tectonic fabric characterized by closely spaced sequences of convex-up Ridgeward-Dipping Reflectors, which extend down to about 15 km depth with a 15-to-40° angle. We interpret these reflectors as discrete shear planes formed during the early stages of exhumation of magma-poor mantle rocks at an inside corner of a Mid-Atlantic Ridge fracture zone. Closer to the trench, plate bending could have reactivated this tectonic fabric and enabled deep fluid circulation and serpentinization of the basement rocks. This weak serpentinized basement likely explains the very low interplate seismic activity associated with the Barbuda-Anegada margin segment above.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tomato genomic prediction for good performance under high-temperature and identification of loci involved in thermotolerance response

Many studies showed that few degrees above tomato optimum growth temperature threshold can lead to serious loss in production. Therefore, the development of innovative strategies to obtain tomato cultivars with improved yield under high temperature conditions is a main goal both for basic genetic studies and breeding activities. In this paper, a F4 segregating population was phenotypically evaluated for quantitative and qualitative traits under heat stress conditions. Moreover, a genotyping by sequencing (GBS) approach has been employed for building up genomic selection (GS) models both for yield and soluble solid content (SCC). Several parameters, including training population size, composition and marker quality were tested to predict genotype performance under heat stress conditions. A good prediction accuracy for the two analyzed traits (0.729 for yield production and 0.715 for SCC) was obtained. The predicted models improved the genetic gain of selection in the next breeding cycles, suggesting that GS approach is a promising strategy to accelerate breeding for heat tolerance in tomato. Finally, the annotation of SNPs located in gene body regions combined with QTL analysis allowed the identification of five candidates putatively involved in high temperatures response, and the building up of a GS model based on calibrated panel of SNP markers.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Diagnostic accuracy of multiplex polymerase chain reaction on tissue biopsies in periprosthetic joint infections

The diagnosis and treatment of periprosthetic joint infection (PJI) currently relies on cultures, which are time-consuming and often fail. Multiplex PCR assays promise reliable and prompt results, but have been heterogeneously evaluated. In this study, we analyse multiplex PCR in pathogen identification using only tissue biopsies. 42 patients after revision arthroplasty of the hip or knee were evaluated using multiplex PCR to identify microorganisms. The patients were classified according to the diagnostic criteria published by Zimmerli et al. and the results were compared to the respective microbiological cultures. PJI was detected in 15 patients and 27 revisions were aseptic. The multiplex PCR of tissue biopsies had a sensitivity of 0.3 (95% CI 0.12–0.62), a specificity of 1.0 (0.87–1.0), a positive predictive value of 1.0 (0.48–1.0) and a negative predictive value of 0.73 (0.56–0.86). The diagnostic accuracy of multiplex PCR on tissue biopsy samples is low in comparison to routine microbiological cultures. The evaluation of tissue biopsies using multiplex PCR was prone to false negative results. However, multiplex PCR assays have the advantage of rapid pathogen identification. We therefore recommend further investigation of multiplex PCR in the setting of suspected PJI with a careful choice of specimens.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Capacity differences in working memory based on resting state brain networks

Herein, we compared the connectivity of resting-state networks between participants with high and low working memory capacity groups. Brain network connectivity was assessed under both resting and working memory task conditions. Task scans comprised dual-task (reading sentences while memorizing target words) and single-task (reading sentences) conditions. The low capacity group showed relatively stronger connectivity during resting-state in most brain regions, and the high capacity group showed a stronger connectivity between the medial prefrontal and posterior parietal cortices. During task performance, the dorsal attention and salience networks were relatively strongly connected in the high capacity group. In the comparison between dual- and single-task conditions, increased coupling between the anterior cingulate cortex and other attentional control-related areas were noted in the high capacity group. These findings suggest that working memory differences are related with network connectivity variations in attentional control-associated regions during both resting and task performance conditions.
Nature.com

Graphene-based autonomous pyroelectric system for near-field energy conversion

In the close vicinity of a hot solid, at distances smaller than the thermal wavelength, a strong electromagnetic energy density exists because of the presence of evanescent field. Here we introduce a many-body conversion principle to harvest this energy using graphene-based pyroelectric conversion devices made with an active layer encapsulated between two graphene field-effect transistors which are deposited on the source and on the cold sink. By tuning the bias voltage applied to the gates of these transistors, the thermal state and the spontaneous polarization of the active layer can be controlled at kHz frequencies. We demonstrate that the power density generated by these conversion systems can reach \(130\,{\rm mW\,cm}^{-2}\) using pyroelectric Ericsson cycles, a value which surpasses the current production capacity of near-field thermophotovoltaic conversion devices by more than three orders of magnitude with low grade heat sources (\(T<500\,{\rm K}\)) and small temperature differences (\(\Delta T\sim 100\,K\)).
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

A 390 million-year-old hyper-compound eye in Devonian phacopid trilobites

Trilobites, extinct arthropods that dominated the faunas of the Palaeozoic, since their appearance c 523 million years ago, were equipped with elaborate compound eyes. While most of them possessed apposition compound eyes (in trilobites called holochroal eyes), comparable to the compound eyes of many diurnal crustaceans and insects living today, trilobites of the suborder Phacopina developed atypical large eyes with wide lenses and wide interspaces in between (schizochroal eyes). Here, we show that these compound eyes are highly sophisticated systems—hyper-compound eyes hiding an individual compound eye below each of the big lenses. Thus, each of the phacopid compound eyes comprises several tens, in cases even hundreds of small compound eye systems composing a single visual surface. We discuss their development, phylogenetic position of this hyper-compound eye, and its neuronal infrastructure. A hyper-compound eye in this form is unique in the animal realm.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

NG2 glia-derived GABA release tunes inhibitory synapses and contributes to stress-induced anxiety

NG2 glia, also known as oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs), play an important role in proliferation and give rise to myelinating oligodendrocytes during early brain development. In contrast to other glial cell types, the most intriguing aspect of NG2 glia is their ability to directly sense synaptic inputs from neurons. However, whether this synaptic interaction is bidirectional or unidirectional, or its physiological relevance has not yet been clarified. Here, we report that NG2 glia form synaptic complexes with hippocampal interneurons and that selective photostimulation of NG2 glia (expressing channelrhodopsin-2) functionally drives GABA release and enhances inhibitory synaptic transmission onto proximal interneurons in a microcircuit. The mechanism involves GAD67 biosynthesis and VAMP-2 containing vesicular exocytosis. Further, behavioral assays demonstrate that NG2 glia photoactivation triggers anxiety-like behavior in vivo and contributes to chronic social defeat stress.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The effect of air pollution on the transcriptomics of the immune response to respiratory infection

Combustion related particulate matter air pollution (PM) is associated with an increased risk of respiratory infections in adults. The exact mechanism underlying this association has not been determined. We hypothesized that increased concentrations of combustion related PM would result in dysregulation of the innate immune system. This epidemiological study includes 111 adult patients hospitalized with respiratory infections who underwent transcriptional analysis of their peripheral blood. We examined the association between gene expression at the time of hospitalization and ambient measurements of particulate air pollutants in the 28 days prior to hospitalization. For each pollutant and time lag, gene-specific linear models adjusting for infection type were fit using LIMMA (Linear Models For Microarray Data), and pathway/gene set analyses were performed using the CAMERA (Correlation Adjusted Mean Rank) program. Comparing patients with viral and/or bacterial infection, the expression patterns associated with air pollution exposure differed. Adjusting for the type of infection, increased concentrations of Delta-C (a marker of biomass smoke) and other PM were associated with upregulation of iron homeostasis and protein folding. Increased concentrations of black carbon (BC) were associated with upregulation of viral related gene pathways and downregulation of pathways related to antigen presentation. The pollutant/pathway associations differed by lag time and by type of infection. This study suggests that the effect of air pollution on the pathogenesis of respiratory infection may be pollutant, timing, and infection specific.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy