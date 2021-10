Missouri State Senator and Sedalia native James L. "Jim" Mathewson died at his home Monday at the age of 83 surrounded by family after a battle with cancer. He was 83. Mathewson, a Democrat, served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 1974 to 1980, when he was elected to the Missouri State Senate where he served until 2005. In 1989 he was elected unanimously by his peers to serve as President Pro Tem of the Senate, a position he held longer than any previous member. This is according to a report from KRCG.

