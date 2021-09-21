CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethany, MO

Bethany City Council Votes Not To Proceed With Depot Relocation

northwestmoinfo.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBethany’s Board of Aldermen voted against spending the money necessary to move the Bethany Depot and develop a site from its current location to land that is on the north side of the Israel track property which has been purchased by the city. Bethany’s Board of Aldermen made the decision during a meeting on Monday night. Council members stated that they had received some limited feedback on the plan, but that feedback suggested that money that would be used for the relocation could be used for a better purpose. The council and mayor had sought as much public feedback as possible due to the cost that would have been involved with the project. There were two bidders interested in performing the physical move of the building.

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethany, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Bethany, MO
Government
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babe Adams

Comments / 0

Community Policy