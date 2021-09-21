Bethany City Council Votes Not To Proceed With Depot Relocation

Bethany’s Board of Aldermen voted against spending the money necessary to move the Bethany Depot and develop a site from its current location to land that is on the north side of the Israel track property which has been purchased by the city. Bethany’s Board of Aldermen made the decision during a meeting on Monday night. Council members stated that they had received some limited feedback on the plan, but that feedback suggested that money that would be used for the relocation could be used for a better purpose. The council and mayor had sought as much public feedback as possible due to the cost that would have been involved with the project. There were two bidders interested in performing the physical move of the building.