CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hampton, GA

GBI child porn sting ends in 7 metro arrests

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PoBud_0c2vwfdi00

ATLANTA — A Georgia Bureau of Investigation sting targeting child porn in the metro Atlanta area has landed seven people behind bars.

Six of them were charged with crimes related to the possession and distribution of child pornography. The seventh was arrested on drug possession charges. One of the six was also charged with drug possession.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GBI representatives say they first began investigating these cases two months ago and served search warrants, conducted interviews and made arrests over a four-day period.

While ten search warrants were being executed, investigators previewed 101 devices, including 33 cell phones, and seized 17 of them.

Investigators say that there is an increasing number of child porn cases in which the suspect is using their cell phone to seek out the child porn, as well as contact children.

One of the people arrested was found to have been chatting online with a child as young as 9-years-old.

The seven people arrested include:

  • William Anderson, a 55-year-old butcher from Porterdale
  • Tanita Babb, a 21-year-old food service worker from Hampton
  • William Calvin Babb, a 20-year-old food service worker from Hampton
  • Earon Everett, a 42-year-old security guard from Jonesboro
  • David Hawkins Sr., a 57-year-old industrial mechanic from Social Circle
  • William Tornez Lucena, a 20-year-old food service worker from East Point
  • Julio Cesar Rangal-Caston, a 33-year-old unemployed man from Riverdale

The GBI did not clarify what charges each suspect is facing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHg3t_0c2vwfdi00
William Tornez Lucena, 20, was arrested during a GBI child porn sting. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the different sheriff’s offices where the suspects are being held to obtain their mugshots on all seven suspects, but has only received Lucena’s mugshot from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Missouri man arrested after drugs appear in social media sales post

REEDS SPRING, Mo. — If you’re going to sell something on social media and are posting a photograph, it’s a good idea not to include illegal drugs in the picture. A Missouri man is accused of drug possession after authorities were alerted to a photo on a Facebook Marketplace page, KFVS reported. The photograph showed a catalytic converter for sale, but what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine in a bag was also in the posted image, according to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
MISSOURI STATE
WSB Radio

After 15 years in prison, man cleared in deaths of 5 kids

PONTIAC, Mich. — (AP) — Murder charges were dismissed Thursday against a man who spent 15 years in prison for the fire-related deaths of five children in suburban Detroit, the climax of an investigation that found misconduct by police and prosecutors. Juwan Deering will not face a second trial, Oakland...
DETROIT, MI
WSB Radio

Police: Human remains could be Iowa boy who vanished in May

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — (AP) — Investigators searching for an Iowa boy who vanished in May days before his 11th birthday said Thursday they have found human remains matching his description in a nearby cornfield. The remains were discovered by a farmer working in a field a few miles outside of...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riverdale, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Hampton, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Hampton, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Hampton, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Government
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
21K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy