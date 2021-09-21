CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton County, MO

Rural Broadband Pilot Project Begins In Clinton County

northwestmoinfo.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Internet technology experiment has started in Clinton county that is intended to help reduce the cost and expand providing broadband service to rural areas of the state. A pilot project named OVERCOME has started in Clinton County and includes a partnership among Missouri S&T, Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts, United Electric subsidiary United Fiber, and the University of Missouri Extension. The project is being funded through a grant from US Ignite and the National Science Foundation. The project will include the deployment of a wireless network that will simulate a high-bandwidth device with multiple low-bandwidth radio frequency devices for areas that lack a fiber broadband infrastructure.

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Clinton County begins administering COVID-19 booster doses

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The Clinton County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccination clinics by appointment every Thursday, but during that same time frame, this week was the first week they are administering the Pfizer booster shot. Principal public health educator with the department, Molly Flynn, says the 34 slots for the...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
Government Technology

Project Brings Wireless Internet Service to Rural Missouri

Wireless broadband has come to rural Missouri, a test of new technology which could aid in the persistent struggle of bringing fast Internet service to non-urban America. About 30 residents in the town of Turney now receive wireless broadband as part of an effort known as Project OVERCOME, funded by the National Science Foundation and organized among local research partners and US Ignite.
INTERNET
theriver953.com

Frederick and Warren Counties apply for broadband grants

Frederick and Warren Counties have applied for a state grant to achieve Universal Fiber-to-Home Broadband service. This could help provide faster more dependable broadband service. To receive the grant the counties have to prove that they are truly unserved. There are companies that claim they already provide such service which...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, MO
County
Clinton County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Massachusetts State
Clinton County, MO
Government
City
Turney, MO
thesalemnewsonline.com

Wave brings broadband to rural areas

“We are trying to bring service to as much of Central Missouri as possible,” said Wave Internet Technologies LLC president Zach Robinson. According to him, Rolla-based Wave has been doing just that even more quickly recently. “Expanding broadband was already a priority, but we literally exploded when COVID happened,” said...
INTERNET
14news.com

Vanderburgh Commissioners approve expanded broadband project

VANDERBUGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Commissioners voted yes on a proposal by AT&T to provide broadband internet in underserved areas that include 20,000 potential customers. The project is a nearly $40 million effort that officials said would bring almost complete internet coverage to the county. The commission voted...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wbaa.org

Indiana Launches New Program To Address Rural Broadband Issues

Starting Monday, Hoosiers can apply to be considered for the latest state program designed to expand broadband access to residents and businesses. Officials say the new Indiana Connectivity Program is different from previous ones trying to address the same issue. The new program allows Hoosiers to report their internet speeds...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Pilot#United Electric#United Fiber#Us Ignite
KMZU

Turney, Missouri: the site of an experimental broadband project

TURNEY – The latest project to help expand broadband to rural northwestern Missourians is underway. Maximize Northwest Missouri Communications member Christel Gollnick tells KMZU what’s going on right now in the Clinton County town of Turney. Nailing down the technology and logistics of the project is at such a scale...
MISSOURI STATE
bizneworleans.com

St. Bernard Participating in Broadband Mapping Project

CHALMETTE — From the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation:. As we have all experienced over the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic spotlighted significant gaps in internet accessibility across the country. The Delta region in particular, including St. Bernard Parish, has been shown to lack the adequate digital infrastructure to support access to critical services such as healthcare, distance learning, and remote work. In response to these challenges, the Delta Regional Authority has announced the Delta Broadband Mapping Project and the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation is proud to support the DRA on this initiative.
TECHNOLOGY
benton.mn.us

Benton County Needs Your Input on Broadband Service

Benton County's Broadband Committee, Chaired by County Commissioner Jared Gapinski, has partnered with Finley Engineering to study internet service throughout the County. The Study will help us to understand what areas of the County either have no high speed internet service or very slow internet speeds (what's known as an underserved area). The County plans to use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act aid as grants to broadband providers to bring service (or better service) to our residents. First, we need to identify unserved or underserved areas of the County and that's where we need your help. Please take either the Residential or Business Survey. And, please take the Speed Test. The survey and speed test will close in approximately one month (November 1st). Please urge your Benton County neighbors, family and friends to take the Survey and Speed Test.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
nny360.com

DANC finishes study of Jefferson County broadband, finds rural areas need more provider choices

WATERTOWN — Jefferson County officials now have a better idea of what broadband access looks like across their districts. On Tuesday, the Development Authority of the North Country presented the results of the Jefferson County Broadband Study to the Board of Legislators General Services Committee. The study, conducted over three months starting in January, dovetails DANC’s studies in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties over a similar time period.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Science
northwestmoinfo.com

Highway 36 Seal Coat Project Postponed To Next Week

A seal coat project on U.S. Highway 36 between St. Joseph and DeKalb County originally scheduled to begin today, has been postponed until next week. Crews from Vance Brothers, Inc., working with MO-Dot, plan to seal coat the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 36 between Route AC (Riverside Road) in St. Joseph and just east of Route 31 in northern DeKalb County. That work was originally scheduled to begin today (Friday) but has been postponed and will now begin Tuesday, September 28 through Friday, October 1.
TRAFFIC
Inside Indiana Business

Jackson County is Broadband Ready

JACKSON COUNTY - Another Indiana community has removed barriers that might inhibit the growth of broadband service. The Indiana Broadband Office says Jackson County is now designated as an official Broadband Ready Community. The program, which is administered through the Indiana Office of Rural and Community Affairs, was created as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
Virginia Business

Facebook bringing broadband to Grayson County

Social media giant partnering with Appalachian Power, Gigabeam. Facebook, Appalachian Power and Gigabeam Networks are partnering to bring faster internet to Grayson County residents, the social media giant announced Thursday. The trio of companies will bring fiber-to-the-home and wireless internet to about 6,000 households in Grayson, a Southwest Virginia county...
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy