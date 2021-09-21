Rural Broadband Pilot Project Begins In Clinton County

Benton County's Broadband Committee, Chaired by County Commissioner Jared Gapinski, has partnered with Finley Engineering to study internet service throughout the County. The Study will help us to understand what areas of the County either have no high speed internet service or very slow internet speeds (what's known as an underserved area). The County plans to use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act aid as grants to broadband providers to bring service (or better service) to our residents. First, we need to identify unserved or underserved areas of the County and that's where we need your help. Please take either the Residential or Business Survey. And, please take the Speed Test. The survey and speed test will close in approximately one month (November 1st). Please urge your Benton County neighbors, family and friends to take the Survey and Speed Test.

BENTON COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO