Rural Broadband Pilot Project Begins In Clinton County
An Internet technology experiment has started in Clinton county that is intended to help reduce the cost and expand providing broadband service to rural areas of the state. A pilot project named OVERCOME has started in Clinton County and includes a partnership among Missouri S&T, Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts, United Electric subsidiary United Fiber, and the University of Missouri Extension. The project is being funded through a grant from US Ignite and the National Science Foundation. The project will include the deployment of a wireless network that will simulate a high-bandwidth device with multiple low-bandwidth radio frequency devices for areas that lack a fiber broadband infrastructure.www.northwestmoinfo.com
