Stephens County, GA

Drowning victims identified

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 9 days ago
Old Federal Way campground (Google Maps)

We have this morning the name of a toddler from Toccoa who drowned this past weekend in Lake Hartwell: Charlotte Scott was 19 months old. The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The child’s body has been taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Atlanta for an autopsy.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whose body was found one week ago today in Lake Lanier: Nermin Rustempasic was 42 years old, from Duluth. The body of Rustempasic, who owned a boat stored at Sunrise Cove Marina, was found floating in the lake near Old Federal Campground. Investigators say there is no indication of foul play.

