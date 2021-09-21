CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NE Ga police reports include forgery arrest

By Tim Bryant
 9 days ago
NYC shooting: One man was killed and four others were injured during a shooting at a New York City park. (Kali9/iStock)

There are forgery charges for a man arrested in Elbert County. Police in Elberton say Larenzo Brown was released from the Elbert County Detention Center after posting a $23,000 bond.

The Attorney General’s Office in Atlanta says a doctor in Hall County has been indicted on Medicaid fraud charges: Dr Guy Jordan is a psychologist in Gainesville.

Three homicides were reported in a thirty-hour span in Gwinnett County: the last was that of a woman found Monday, shot to death in a home in Lawrenceville. 31 year-old Ray Evans has been arrested and charged in the death of 29 year-old Shakiyla Sample. Two other deadly shootings happened over the weekend: one man was killed in Snellville, another in Norcross.

Everybody’s OK after a Douglas County School bus runs into a ditch: the driver tells the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office he swerved to avoid a fire truck.

Rangers with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources have been busy in Tattnall County, where dove hunters have been cited for hunting over baited fields near Reidsville.

There are reports of counterfeit cash in south Georgia: the Sheriff’s Office in Jeff Davis County says bogus one hundred dollar bills have been making the rounds in Hazlehurst. Some of the funny money was fired out of a cannon during a recent homecoming celebration in Jeff Davis County.

