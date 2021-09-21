CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oliver Springs, TN

Marilyn B. Newman, age 87

By Jim Harris
WYSH AM 1380
 9 days ago

Marilyn B. Newman, age 87, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 16, 2021, at her residence in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. Marilyn was born in Portsmouth, OH where she was valedictorian at East High School. She married the love of her life that she met at the local swimming pool shortly after her graduation from high school. Marilyn and Jack were married April 24, 1953. Marilyn, Jack, and Kelly moved to Oliver Springs in the 1970’s. She was a homemaker but spent many years volunteering at Methodist Medical Center as a “Gray Lady”. Marilyn was a long-time member of Oliver Springs United Methodist Church and belonged to the Oliver Springs Historical Society. She enjoyed doing cross-stitch and was an avid reader.

www.wyshradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Tennessee State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Oliver Springs, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newman Family#Pastor#East High School#Methodist Medical Center#Sharp Funeral Home
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy