Marilyn B. Newman, age 87, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 16, 2021, at her residence in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. Marilyn was born in Portsmouth, OH where she was valedictorian at East High School. She married the love of her life that she met at the local swimming pool shortly after her graduation from high school. Marilyn and Jack were married April 24, 1953. Marilyn, Jack, and Kelly moved to Oliver Springs in the 1970’s. She was a homemaker but spent many years volunteering at Methodist Medical Center as a “Gray Lady”. Marilyn was a long-time member of Oliver Springs United Methodist Church and belonged to the Oliver Springs Historical Society. She enjoyed doing cross-stitch and was an avid reader.