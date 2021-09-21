Allison/Zhongtong team to deliver 211 CNG buses to Yerevan

Will we have the necessary power generating infrastructure to underpin the big transition to EVs? Can power grids survive the transition to electric vehicles? The electrification of the automotive industry represents one of the most dramatic shifts in energy consumption behavior in human history. Over the next two decades, electrified powertrains will become the dominant choice for light vehicles. In 2016, 4.4% of all light vehicles manufactured worldwide used battery electric or hybrid powertrains – for 2021, this figure is expected to reach 21.4%. By 2036, however, battery electric and hybrid powertrains will power 71.1% of all light vehicles built. This will inevitably lead to a significant decline in the demand for fossil fuels with an associated increase in demand for electrical energy from power grids. A common criticism of plug-in electrified vehicles from some corners is that today’s power grids might be unable to cope with the increased usage they will bring, but is there any validity to that argument? We can begin to unpack these questions using research conducted on the US market by automotive YouTube channel Engineering Explained, along with power consumption figures provided by the US’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) and MPGe ratings provided by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Across the US, the average mileage covered by each driver is around 13,500 miles per year. With 231.6 million licensed drivers in the country, that equates to a total of 3.13 trillion miles covered in total by all drivers in the US. Using the EPA’s miles-per-gallon-equivalent (MPGe) figures, we can extrapolate how much electrical energy would be needed for those miles to be covered by electric vehicles. This figure serves as a means to compare the energy consumption of electrified vehicles with that of a gasoline-powered one. A central assumption to this figure is that each gallon of gasoline equates to 33.7kWh of energy. It is important to note that the MPGe figure assumes a perfect conversion of fuel into electricity at the power plant and does not take into account efficiency losses in this process. However, considering this briefing is focused on the impact EVs will have at the power-grid level, MPGe can provide a handy indicator of the increased load EVs may represent as they begin to make up a larger proportion of all vehicles on the road. Clearly, MPGe figures vary from vehicle to vehicle. For example, among the lowest EPA ratings sits the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, which achieves an MPGe figure of 68 while, at the other end, are models such as the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus rated at 142 MPGe. With popular EVs including the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Kia Niro electric and the Nissan Leaf all returning more than 100 MPGe, we can use that figure as a safe average for all EVs. This is fairly conservative and, with new EV developments happening all the time, will inevitably improve in the future.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO