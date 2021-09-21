CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Allison/Zhongtong team to deliver 211 CNG buses to Yerevan

just-auto.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllison and Chinese manufacturer, Zhongtong Bus, have collaborated to deliver 211 compressed natural gas (CNG) city vehicles equipped with the supplier’s T 270 transmissions with retarder to Armenian capital, Yerevan. Yerevan sought a bus suitable for its hot summers, cold winters and narrow downtown roads and decided natural gas buses...

www.just-auto.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 KDAT

Ford and Chevy Halt Production of Popular Pickup Trucks

If you're in the market for a new truck, you've likely considered a Chevy Silverado or a Ford F-150 as possible choices. Yesterday, those two automakers had to shut down plants the manufacture the popular pickup trucks. The reason? The global shortage on computer chips is getting worse. The Associated...
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Is the Electric Vehicle Future Going Up in Flames?

Some Chevrolet Bolt buyers are seeking buybacks, even as General Motors continues to work on manufacturing updates with its battery supplier LG Chem, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press. The furor comes due to the risk of fires, as nearly a dozen Bolts have caught fire while parked due to faulty batteries.
CARS
Inside Indiana Business

Allison Transmission to Purchase AVTEC Portfolio

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Allison Transmission has signed an asset purchase agreement to buy portions of India-based AVTEC Ltd.'s off-highway business and the company's component machining business. Allison says the cash deal is valued at $27 million. The deal is for AVTEC's off-highway transmission portfolio and MEPZ off-highway machining assets. Allison...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Wu
MotorTrend Magazine

The Honda N-Van Compo Is the Cutest Little Camper Van

Tiny houses are so hot right now. As are camper vans. So what would happen if someone were to combine these two consumer interests? Well, you might end up with something like White House Camper's Honda N-Van Compo. Just how small is this little camper? At 133.7 inches long, the...
BUYING CARS
albuquerqueexpress.com

One year on, China moving closer to carbon neutrality

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Exactly one year ago, China announced that it would strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Over 100 countries and regions have subsequently released their goals or visions of carbon neutrality, following the EU and China. In the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Gear Patrol

Honda's Tiny Camper Van Is Absolutely Adorable

The Honda N-Van is a practical and versatile Kei car van. Distinctive features include a load floor with seats that fold completely flat and a passenger side with no B-pillar to allow for easier loading into the cabin. As Motor1 first spotted, Honda did the natural thing with a cool van and converted it into a camper van. The brand will display the tiny N-Van camper at the Feeld Good Festival in Hokkaido in October.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cng#Gm#Fuel Economy#Yerevan#Commercial Vehicles#Allison Zhongtong#Chinese#Armenian
houstonmirror.com

Tata Altroz CNG Spied In Pune With Emission Testing Kit - Launch Soon

With the exorbitant rise in fuel prices, demand for alternate fuels has grown a notch higher. Automakers selling cars in sub Rs 10 lakh bracket, are shifting to CNG as an immediate solution for alternate fuel in order to provide some relief to consumers. Many carmakers are planning to launch multiple models with a CNG powertrain option in the near future.
CARS
Pistonheads

933hp Lucid Air confirmed as longest-range EV

Don't worry if the Lucid Air has you scratching your head. We actually talked about it this time last year when the first production model was unveiled, but for now the firm is chiefly interested in successfully launching the car in its domestic market. To that end, it's latest announcement is a doozy: the Lucid Air Dream Edition R is officially the longest-range electric vehicle ever rated by the EPA. Take that, Tesla.
TECHNOLOGY
just-auto.com

Daimler and Stellantis team up on batteries

Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz unit is taking an equity stake in European battery cell manufacturer Automotive Cells Company (ACC) – a joint venture set up by Stellantis and TotalEnergies. Mercedes-Benz is planning to go fully electric by the end of the decade – wherever market conditions allow – and to reach its...
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

SAIC shows R RYZR concept

SAIC’s design studio has shown a concept that it says is a vision of future mobility that explores the boundaries between urban mobility and wearable technology. The vehicle is also described as a fusion between a car and a motorbike. The R RYZR – developed for SAIC’s EV-only ‘R’ brand – is a car that you actually ‘wear’ the company says. It features a jacket and a vehicle that interlock to start it, with no need for a key.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
just-auto.com

EV charge infrastructure, Rivian starts output, GM Oculli buy eyed – the week

Will we have the necessary power generating infrastructure to underpin the big transition to EVs? Can power grids survive the transition to electric vehicles? The electrification of the automotive industry represents one of the most dramatic shifts in energy consumption behavior in human history. Over the next two decades, electrified powertrains will become the dominant choice for light vehicles. In 2016, 4.4% of all light vehicles manufactured worldwide used battery electric or hybrid powertrains – for 2021, this figure is expected to reach 21.4%. By 2036, however, battery electric and hybrid powertrains will power 71.1% of all light vehicles built. This will inevitably lead to a significant decline in the demand for fossil fuels with an associated increase in demand for electrical energy from power grids. A common criticism of plug-in electrified vehicles from some corners is that today’s power grids might be unable to cope with the increased usage they will bring, but is there any validity to that argument? We can begin to unpack these questions using research conducted on the US market by automotive YouTube channel Engineering Explained, along with power consumption figures provided by the US’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) and MPGe ratings provided by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Across the US, the average mileage covered by each driver is around 13,500 miles per year. With 231.6 million licensed drivers in the country, that equates to a total of 3.13 trillion miles covered in total by all drivers in the US. Using the EPA’s miles-per-gallon-equivalent (MPGe) figures, we can extrapolate how much electrical energy would be needed for those miles to be covered by electric vehicles. This figure serves as a means to compare the energy consumption of electrified vehicles with that of a gasoline-powered one. A central assumption to this figure is that each gallon of gasoline equates to 33.7kWh of energy. It is important to note that the MPGe figure assumes a perfect conversion of fuel into electricity at the power plant and does not take into account efficiency losses in this process. However, considering this briefing is focused on the impact EVs will have at the power-grid level, MPGe can provide a handy indicator of the increased load EVs may represent as they begin to make up a larger proportion of all vehicles on the road. Clearly, MPGe figures vary from vehicle to vehicle. For example, among the lowest EPA ratings sits the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, which achieves an MPGe figure of 68 while, at the other end, are models such as the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus rated at 142 MPGe. With popular EVs including the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Kia Niro electric and the Nissan Leaf all returning more than 100 MPGe, we can use that figure as a safe average for all EVs. This is fairly conservative and, with new EV developments happening all the time, will inevitably improve in the future.
ECONOMY
Boston Globe

Ford will build 4 US factories in a big electric vehicle push

Ford Motor significantly increased its commitment to electric cars and trucks on Monday by announcing that it would spend billions of dollars to build three battery factories and an electric truck plant in the United States, creating 11,000 jobs over the next four years. The company described the investment, which...
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

COP26 – climate change and the automotive sector (1)

The automotive industry’s contribution to global greenhouse gases (GHGs) – broadly speaking – takes two main forms. First, there’s the contribution of road transport – passengers and freight – that is related to economic activity, the end-use of the auto industry’s products. The UN’s IPCC estimates that the transport sector as a wholeaccounts for approximately 23% of total energy-related CO2 emissions. The IPCC also argues that there is a danger that transport emissions could increase at a faster rate than emissions from other end-use sectors as per capita transport demand accelerates.
CHINA
just-auto.com

Hoegh Autoliners signs ‘Getting to Zero’ call

Höegh Autoliners has become a signatory of the ‘Getting to Zero’ coalition’s Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonisation. The Call to Action includes three demands: To commit to decarbonising international shipping by 2050; support industrial scale zero emission shipping projects through national action and deliver policy measures that will make zero emission shipping the default choice by 2030.
INDUSTRY
just-auto.com

Ford UK transmissions plant vying for e-drive investment – reports

Media reports in Britain say that Ford’s Halewood (northwest England) transmissions facility could attract new investment to make e-drive systems for electric vehicles. Ford is said to be weeks off a decision. Sky News reported that Ford had been in talks with the UK’s business department over the ‘eTrans’ investment, indicating that it is hoping for taxpayers’ support from the Treasury’s Automotive Transformation Fund.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

The First All-Electric Lamborghini Is Expected to Be a 4-Seat Grand Tourer, Report Says

An electric powertrain won’t be the only thing that separates Lamborghini’s first EV from the rest of its supercars. It appears that the brand’s first fully electric vehicle is going to be a grand tourer, according to Automotive News (h/t Autoblog). The car might also arrive much sooner than anyone was expecting—sometime around the middle of the decade. Earlier this spring, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann confirmed the company was working on its first battery-power vehicle, which would slot in as its fourth model line. That’s all he was willing to say at the time, but industry chatter suggests the car could be...
CARS
just-auto.com

Geely shoots for 5,000 battery swapping stations

Geely is aiming to set up 5,000 battery swapping stations for electric vehicles – mainly in China – by 2025. Geely Holding subsidiary company, Geely Technology Group, showcased the battery swapping technology behind its battery swapping service, called E-Energee, at the 2021 Wuzhen Internet Conference. Geely Technology Group began researching...
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Automakers, suppliers, form Japan Automotive Model Based Engineering centre

Five Japanese automobile manufacturers, Subaru, Toyota, Nissan Motor, Honda and Mazda plus five parts manufacturers (Aisin, Jatco, Denso, Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric, have become executive members of the Japan Automotive Model Based Engineering centre (JAMBE), which went public today. The new organisation will promote Model Based Development (MBD) across Japan’s...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy