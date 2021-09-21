Jean S. Williams, age 91, of Kingston
Jean S. Williams, age 91, of Kingston, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at NHC Farragut in Knoxville. She was born February 17, 1930 in Bridgeport, Alabama. She was a member of Chapman Grove Baptist Church. Jean enjoyed gardening, and loved living on the lake. Preceded in death in 2005 by her loving husband, Paul Williams; parents, George Lee Sentel, Sr., & Mattie Crownover Sentel; brother, George Lee Sentel, Jr.; sisters, Virginia Graham & Anna Lee Johnson.www.wyshradio.com
Comments / 0