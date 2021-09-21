CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in Athens assault is arrested

By WSB TV
 9 days ago
University of Georgia police said they have arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman near a campus parking deck two days ago.

Police said an officer found a woman unconscious on the sidewalk near Fulton Street and the North Campus Parking Deck around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. EMS was called to treat her.

Investigators said camera video showed a man physically assaulted her, took her cell phone, and groped her. The man ran off when two other people walked into the area.

Police released a photo of the suspect, who they later identified as Tritavious Malik Harris.

Harris has been charged with robbery, aggravated battery, kidnapping, sexual battery, battery, simple assault, and criminal trespass.

Police said they were able to make an arrest so quickly because of tips and calls from the public.

Although Harris has been arrested, many UGA students are still concerned about their safety.

“Athens at night is super duper unsafe,” student Izzy Wagner told Channel 2′s Tom Jones. “People are starting to notice that it’s becoming like Atlanta. Like how bad the crime is there.”

Students say the downtown area has had its share of problems as crime continues to increase in that area.

“He could be a student, but I think he probably lives downtown, maybe travels in from off campus,” said student Joseph Kopsho.

Students say their hearts go out to the victim of this attack, but they want something to be done about the crime.

“The consistency with which it is happening like how often it’s happening is very shocking and very alarming,” said Wagner.

Police have not confirmed if the victim of this assault was a student.

Anyone who may have more information about this attack is asked to call the University of Georgia Police Department at 706-542-2200.

