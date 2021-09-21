CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

1 person in custody following gunfire incident Tuesday morning

By Brittany Kyles
KWQC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is in custody following a gunfire incident early Tuesday morning in Davenport. Danny Darnell Woodcox, 27, of Dubuque, is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; one count of interference with official acts, a Class D felony; one count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of reckless use of a firearm, a simple misdemeanor.

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 3

 

