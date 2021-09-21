Mesa 21.3 Lands Initial Radeon Ray-Tracing Support In Open-Source RADV Vulkan Driver
Landing overnight into Mesa 21.3 was experimentally enabling the Vulkan ray-tracing extensions within the open-source Radeon "RADV" driver. The current conditions for this experimental ray-tracing in RADV are using RDNA2 / Radeon RX 6000 series or newer (GFX 10.3+), using the default ACO compiler back-end and not the AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler, and using the "RADV_PERFTEST=rt" environment variable for enabling the extensions.www.phoronix.com
