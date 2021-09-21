CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daytona Beach, FL

MADE JUST RIGHT: Daytona’s Brass & Reed Music Center a go-to stop for musicians since 1972

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTONA BEACH — Bill Birthrong played saxophone in school bands as a young man, but admits that “I never got good it.”. “My interest was more in how things work, taking things apart and putting them back together,” said Birthrong, 61, who has harnessed those skills in a lifetime of musical instrument repairs at the Brass & Reed Music Center, a Daytona Beach fixture for nearly 50 years.

www.news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Entertainment
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Ormond Beach, FL
State
Alabama State
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlon Brando

Comments / 0

Community Policy