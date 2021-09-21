MADE JUST RIGHT: Daytona’s Brass & Reed Music Center a go-to stop for musicians since 1972
DAYTONA BEACH — Bill Birthrong played saxophone in school bands as a young man, but admits that “I never got good it.”. “My interest was more in how things work, taking things apart and putting them back together,” said Birthrong, 61, who has harnessed those skills in a lifetime of musical instrument repairs at the Brass & Reed Music Center, a Daytona Beach fixture for nearly 50 years.www.news-journalonline.com
