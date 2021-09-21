CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

No evidence to connect man who committed ‘act of barbarism’ with unsolved murder of Maria James, court hears

The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vagsx_0c2vqnd600
Maria James’s sons Adam and Mark James. A new inquest into the murder of their mother has identified Peter Keogh, who stabbed his girlfriend to death, as a suspect.

A detective has said he doesn’t believe one of the suspects in the unsolved murder of Melbourne woman Maria James killed the mother-of-two despite circumstantial evidence linking him to the case.

James, 38, was stabbed 68 times in June 1980 at her Thornbury home and bookstore.

A new inquest into her death has identified Peter Keogh, who died in 2001, as one of six suspects.

But detective David Rae, who re-examined the cold case once DNA was taken from Keogh’s body, said the murder could never be pinned on him.

“There was just no direct evidence to take the matter further,” Rae told the Victorian coroner’s court on Tuesday.

Keogh stabbed his ex-girlfriend, Vicki Cleary, 25, to death outside the kindergarten she worked at in 1987.

But he reportedly threatened to kill her, by making reference to James’s murder, long before then.

Cleary’s last boyfriend, Christopher Wheeler, recalled her repeating the threat Keogh made while they were still together: “I’ll do to you what I did to the bookshop woman.”

Wheeler, in a statement in 2003, said Cleary told him that Keogh knew Maria James and he believed her bookshop was usually unlocked.

The court also heard that books about serial killers were found at a house Keogh had lived in. But police did not investigate whether these books belonged to Keogh or whether he read them.

Cleary’s older brother and former federal MP Phil Cleary on Monday said Keogh inflicted a “form of torture” upon his sister as he stabbed her to death, in an attack that he believed resembled the brutality of James’s murder.

“He could have just cut her throat, but he went at her for a long period of time,” Phil Cleary said. “This was an act of barbarism. It doesn’t mean he killed Maria James, but it means he was capable of the act of barbarism that killed her.”

Keogh’s girlfriend at the time, Judy McNulty, told police he was with her on the day James was murdered. But no police statement for this alibi can be found.

The court earlier heard that evidence believed to be taken from James’s home was used to eliminate Keogh – and several other suspects – through DNA analysis in the 2000s.

But in 2017 it was revealed that the blood-stained items were actually from an unrelated crime scene.

“I had no reason to check the integrity or continuity of those exhibits,” Rae said on Tuesday.

Other men suspected of killing James include Father Anthony Bongiorno and Father Thomas O’Keeffe, both accused of abusing one of her sons.

The only living suspect is Peco Macevski, a former real estate agent who was having an affair with James at the time of her death.

He was scheduled to give evidence last week before being taken to hospital with severe low blood pressure. The inquest continues.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Ex-con who hanged toddler repeatedly sentenced to prison

An Omaha man who had already served five stints in prison has been sentenced again — this time to decades behind bars for repeatedly choking his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter into unconsciousness. David Coleman, 38, was sentenced Tuesday to 42 to 52 years in prison, the Omaha World-Herald reported. He had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 46

Man wanted in connection with murder after fight ends in death

DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man in northeast Atlanta. According to police, the unknown suspect and victim, Victor Adu, got into a fight at a home in the 2300 block of Peachwood Circle on April 5.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Barbarism#Thornbury#Victorian
nbc11news.com

Man accused of murder appears in court

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Brian Cohee II, who is accused of killing 69-year-old Warren Barnes, appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. During the court proceeding, several people took the stand, including a police officer and investigator. Investigator Peter Burg was one of the people to testify....
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
BBC

Bromley man due in court charged with murdering father

A man is due to appear in court charged with murdering his father. Sean Maurice, 29, is accused of fatally stabbing Paul Maurice, 51, on Widmore Road, Bromley, south-east London, on Tuesday night. Police were called at about 23:00 BST, when they found the injured man. He was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Double murderer jailed for shooting dead taxi driver after argument over broken wing mirror

A drug dealer who shot dead a taxi driver after a fight over a broken wing mirror has been jailed for more than 30 years.Ricardo Linton, 46, murdered father-of-four Mohammed Basharat in a "targeted execution" after the pair came to blows during a road rage incident the previous night.The killer walked into the Bradford taxi office, where Mr Basharat, 33, was based, and shot him dead.“You ended his life and brought life-long misery to his family. The pain will stay with them forever," said Mr Justice Lavender in sentencing at the city’s crown court.Jurors had heard that Linton was already...
PUBLIC SAFETY
First Coast News

Kimberly Kessler appears briefly in court, removed after outburst as all-day hearing to suppress evidence at her murder trial continues

YULEE, Fla. — A woman charged with murder is due back in court Wednesday morning for a daylong hearing on whether key evidence in the case should be admitted at trial. Kimberly Kessler is charged with first degree murder in the disappearance and presumed death of Joleen Cummings, a Yulee hairstylist and mother of three last seen on May 12, 2018.
YULEE, FL
augustachronicle.com

1995 murder suspect back in court for pretrial hearing anew

WAYNESBORO — Motions are being heard this week in preparation for another trial of Willie Palmer in the 1995 killings of his estranged wife, Brenda Palmer, and teenage stepdaughter. Palmer, 68, will be tried again in Burke County Superior Court as part of a consent agreement made between the prosecutors...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
whdh.com

Police: Man acting erratically in Tewksbury facing assault, threat to commit murder charges

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tewksbury man is facing assault and threat to commit murder charges after police say he was acting erratically in the town on Tuesday. Officers responding to a report of a man possibly brandishing a large knife on Shawsheen Street spoke with everyone involved and learned that the knife in question was discarded, according to Tewksbury police.
TEWKSBURY, MA
The Independent

Sarah Everard: Ex-police officer who raped and murdered 33-year-old faces prison sentence

A former Metropolitan Police officer who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard will return to the Old Bailey to receive his prison sentence. Wayne Couzens, 48, will begin two-day sentencing to find out whether he will spend the rest of his life in prison. Couzens was a serving officer with the Met Police when he kidnapped Ms Everard as she was walking home on 3 March. The former officer had just finished a 12-hour shift the morning before he strangled and raped the 33-year-old marketing executive. Ms Everard’s body was found in a woodland stream in Ashford in Kent, just...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston Globe

Sarah Everard was falsely arrested by her murderer, court hears

LONDON — Sarah Everard was walking home after visiting a friend in her south London neighborhood when a police officer stopped her. He waved her toward his car, pulled out his police identification card, and swiftly handcuffed her. It was the middle of a national coronavirus lockdown in March, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy