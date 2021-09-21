CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's next for SEC officials? Increase pay and accountability too

By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 9 days ago
An SEC official walks the Missouri sideline during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game vs Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) L.G. Patterson
As children, most of us, were taught the danger of shouting “fire,” in a crowded theatre.

Maybe today’s children are taught not to shout, “COVID positive.”

Either are dangerous.

So is Football Blame Misplacement.

Judging from comments following a disappointing 31-29 loss to Memphis I don’t see that Mississippi State coach Mike Leach or athletics director John Cohen are suffering from this.

Personally, I’ve evolved in my thinking on this.

Not too many years ago I drew a strong line in not blaming game officials for a team’s loss. There are too many ways any team can affect the outcome in any disappointing loss.

That was certainly true for the Bulldogs in a game they should have won, but blame can be shared without being misplaced.

My New Orleans Saints helped me see this.

Had pass interference been called against the Rams in the 2018 NFC Championship Game the Saints’ chances of reaching the Super Bowl would have increased astronomically.

The Saints are the only team for which I’ve kept my fandom during almost 40 years in sports journalism.

The loss was crushing, and it didn’t have to happen.

Football is an imperfect game, and the Saints were far from perfect that day.

But they were good enough.

The played over, around and through their mistakes. They did enough to win the game had it been properly officiated all the way through.

So there was blame to share.

Football officials also aren’t perfect, nor is the replay system of the SEC even after the conference tapped into its vast resources to try and make it so.

Not long after Memphis return man Calvin Austin grabbed the ball off the turf and ran to the end zone for the decisive points in the Bulldogs’ loss the SEC issued a statement identifying three officiating mistakes – one by the back judge and one by the replay crew for not initiating a review of the punt return.

The statement also admitted that two Memphis players wore the same number on the play making it a mistake-filled triple play for SEC officiating.

The SEC acknowledged all of this thus sharing blame in the game’s final result.

There have been social media calls for heads to roll among SEC officials.

The next step for the conference should be to again tap into its vast resources and make game officials full-time to increase both compensation and accountability.

You get what you pay for.

The next step for Mississippi State as LSU visits this week is to look inward, not outward, and find ways to score more touchdowns than it did against a Memphis defense that had allowed 50 points and almost 700 yards to Arkansas State the week before.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
Tupelo, MS

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

