QisstPay, a Pakistan-based BNPL provider, has secured USD 15 million across its seed and pre-seed rounds with a mix of equity and debt to help its expansion. The funding from this round will go towards the expansion of QisstPay's services and team. This includes the funding of transactions and partnerships with traditional Pakistani financial institutions. They are also expanding their services to include Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. By the end of 2021, they are looking to expand their team to over 100 people.

ECONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO