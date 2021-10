Central Bank of Brazil has announced that financial institutions that suspect fraud may block suspicious resources from a receiving user’s account for up to 72 hours. This measure is effective as of November 2021. According to the Basel Convention, this measure will allow the financial institution to conduct a ‘more robust’ analysis of potential fraud ‘which will increase the likelihood of resource recovery by paying users who have been victims of certain crimes.’ The organisation must notify the user who receives the ban.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO