Israel-based trading platform EToro has launched a portfolio that customers can use to invest in various DeFi projects. The new product provides a way to diversify and invest in the decentralised financial ecosystem. The company bundles a number of crypto assets into a DeFi CopyPortfolio, which EToro regularly rebalances, to enable their customers to spread their risk across a variety of cryptocurrencies. The minimum deposit for the product is USD 1000. In addition, investors can access tools and charts to track the portfolio's performance.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO