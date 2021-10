The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in an economic crisis that reverberated around the globe leaving many wanting to rethink economics for the 21st century. To showcase a new approach rapidly picking up momentum, the University of Hawaiʻi Better Tomorrow Speaker Series, in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Book and Music Festival and ʻĀina Aloha Economic Futures, will feature a live online conversation with Oxford economist Kate Raworth, a bestselling author arguing for a new set of metrics to replace the traditional focus on growth.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 8 DAYS AGO