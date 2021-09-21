Manchester United are considering signing Spurs’ record-breaking $74 million signing as a replacement for Paul Pogba, according to reports.

Mino Raiola has opened the door to Paul Pogba leaving Manchester United for Juventus next summer when his contract expires, but has confirmed talks over an extension will take place.The player’s agent admits the France midfielder’s future is unclear with more talks scheduled to take place with the Red Devils. Pogba has begun the season well with United, operating both as a left-sided midfielder and through the middle, leading to seven Premier League assists in four appearances as United sit top of the table.But Raiola has heightened speculation over the 28-year-old’s future, with the Old Lady a contender to sign him on a free transfer should a new deal at Old Trafford fail to materialise. “Paul Pogba is out of contract in June, so we’ll talk with Manchester United and we’ll see what happens,” Raiola told Rai Sport.“Juventus? Paul still loves Turin. There’s a chance that Pogba will return to Juventus, yes - but it also depends on Juventus’ plans.”The Old Lady signed Pogba on a free transfer in 2012, with the player breaking out into the world class player he is today.After spending four seasons in Turin, Pogba returned to Manchester United for €100m in 2016.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO