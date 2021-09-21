CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United are considering signing Spurs’ record-breaking $74 million signing as a replacement for Paul Pogba, according to reports.

Cover picture for the articleManchester United are considering signing Spurs’ record-breaking $74 million signing as a replacement for Paul Pogba, according to reports. Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Tanguy Ndombele, who joined Tottenham Hotspur for a club-record sum of $74 million in 2019, to replace Paul Pogba. Mauricio Pochettino gave Ndombele his...

