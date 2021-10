Halo Infinite's next two beta tests were already confirmed for this weekend and the first few days of October, and now, we have a more detailed scheduled for the events. The next Halo Infinite multiplayer preview is scheduled to begin on September 24th at 10 a.m. PT where it'll be live for a couple of hours before returning that evening after a brief period of downtime. The rest of the first weekend of tests and the second weekend will follow a similar schedule with those who've received invites able to take part throughout the events.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO