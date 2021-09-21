CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meade likely to bide his time with Classic hope Zechariah

 9 days ago
Zechariah is likely to be put away for the winter (Steve Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Martyn Meade is likely to put his impressive Newbury winner Zechariah away for the winter and look for a suitable Derby trial next season.

Beaten on his first two outings, Zechariah had won well at Sandown before seemingly improving again for the step up to a mile in the Haynes, Hanson & Clark Conditions Stakes.

The son of Nathaniel put a fair distance between himself and the well-regarded Westover, with another five and a half lengths back to Charlie Appleby’s King Of Conquest.

“He was really good – I thought he acquitted himself very well,” said Meade.

“I was a little concerned about the ground, but it worked out pretty well. It looked a fairly impressive win.

“On paper they looked a nice bunch. It was probably closer to a Listed race in terms of quality, but the question is what happens next.”

The answer to that appears to be a winter break.

Meade added: “I think I’m leaning towards putting him away and bringing him back as a three-year-old, because he’s still a bit on the raw side.

He's had four runs already, so he has got experience and he's shown me all I need to know

“Wherever we’d have to go now, it would mean putting him under great pressure, and I just think I’d like him to mature over the winter and then come back in top company at three.

“He’s had four runs already, so he has got experience and he’s shown me all I need to know.

“I just think he’d benefit more from maturing before going up in class. That is my thinking at the moment, but of course it can change. He’s a nice prospect for next year.

“I think I’ll be looking towards a Derby trial – he’s by Nathaniel, so will certainly get 10 furlongs.”

