Bargain Hunters In Cannabis Sector Keeping Eyes On Tilray

The demand for advanced technology solutions is expected to remain high in upcoming months due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases which is extending work-from-home for many companies. Moreover, since the demand is expected to keep rising with the continued digital transformation in almost every industry, it could be wise to bet on high-margin tech stocks such as Gartner (NYSE:IT), Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO).As the Delta coronavirus variant continues to wreak havoc across several parts of the world, many companies have been extending their remote work into 2022. For example, last month, Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO said that the company is extending its voluntary return-to-office policy through January next year due to uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. This could lead to increased demand for advanced tech solutions in the near term.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO