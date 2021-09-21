CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bargain Hunters In Cannabis Sector Keeping Eyes On Tilray

Cover picture for the articleShares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) closed up slightly last Friday at $12.17, but then dropped more than 7.5% yesterday to close at $11.23. The movement is being watched closely after Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett predicted last month that the Canadian-based cannabis grower’s push to ramp up its expansion into the United States would come “sooner rather than later.”

