Recipe 2 of the Christmas Cookies Around the World Holiday Project for Kids: Kid-Friendly Scottish Shortbread Recipe. Christmas is celebrated in many countries throughout the world, but every country celebrates Christmas a little bit differently. If you are looking for a fun way to teach your children about other cultures and help them understand different Christmas traditions with a fun Christmas Around the World project, baking is a great hands-on way to do this! Baking cookies is one of our favorite Christmas traditions during the holiday season, and just so happens to be a tradition that is also popular in Scotland as well. Through baking cookies, you can start to introduce your children to different cultures and even take them on a tour around the world through cookies.