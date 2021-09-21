CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Scottish Shortbread Recipe

By Shaunna Evans
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecipe 2 of the Christmas Cookies Around the World Holiday Project for Kids: Kid-Friendly Scottish Shortbread Recipe. Christmas is celebrated in many countries throughout the world, but every country celebrates Christmas a little bit differently. If you are looking for a fun way to teach your children about other cultures and help them understand different Christmas traditions with a fun Christmas Around the World project, baking is a great hands-on way to do this! Baking cookies is one of our favorite Christmas traditions during the holiday season, and just so happens to be a tradition that is also popular in Scotland as well. Through baking cookies, you can start to introduce your children to different cultures and even take them on a tour around the world through cookies.

Polish Kolaczki Recipe

Recipe 3 of the Christmas Cookies Around the World Holiday Project for Kids: Yummy Polish Kolaczki Recipe. Baking cookies and learning about new traditions is a great way to learn about other places around the world in an easy way that kids can understand. By baking different kinds of cookies, you can introduce your kids to different cultures. Teach your kids to take baking inspiration from traditional Christmas cookies from around the world, and bake up a batch of these delicious Polish Kolaczki.
