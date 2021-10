On International Day of Peace UN Philippines Resident Coordinator Gustavo Gonzalez says we are at an "inflection point in our history”. According to a recent report by the UN Secretary General, “we are at an inflection point in our history” with humanity facing an urgent choice between a breakdown or a breakthrough. The Coronavirus, conflict and climate change are wrecking havoc and undermining our ability to reach development goals. Poverty, discrimination and violence mean that millions of people around the world are denied “health, safety, a vaccination against disease, clean water to drink, a plate of food or a seat in a classroom”.

UNITED NATIONS ・ 10 DAYS AGO