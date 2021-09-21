CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toxic gas, new rivers of molten lava endanger Spanish island

By ARITZ PARRA, RENATA BRITO Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Canary Islands (AP) — As a new volcanic vent blew open and unstoppable rivers of molten rock flowed toward the sea, authorities on a Spanish island warned Tuesday that more dangers lie ahead for residents, including earthquakes, lava flows, toxic gases, volcanic ash and acid rain. Several small...

#Canary Islands#Earthquake#Atlantic Ocean#Acid Rain#Africa#Extreme Weather#Spanish#Ap#Europeans
