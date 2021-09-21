The Protégé: Michael Keaton Stunts - Official Behind the Scenes Clip

If the suit fits! Batman is arguably one of the most iconic superheroes to ever be created, but not all have been lucky enough to strap up as the caped crusader. George Clooney, Michael Keaton and Val Kilmer are part of a growing list of actors who have stepped into the dual role of billionaire Bruce Wayne/Batman. Lewis Wilson was the first to don the suit for 1943’s Batman, followed by Robert Lowery in The New Adventures of Batman & Robin in 1949. However, of the stars who have been so fortunate, Christian Bale’s performance is among those that’s resonated with fans years after his run as the iconic character.

