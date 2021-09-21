The Protégé: Michael Keaton Stunts - Official Behind the Scenes Clip
Watch this behind the scenes interview with Michael Keaton as he talks about performing his own stunts in The Protégé, and see some of his training in action. The Protégé is an action thriller movie starring Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton, and Robert Patrick. Rescued as a child by legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), Anna (Maggie Q) is the world's most skilled contract killer. When Moody is killed, Anna vows revenge, but as she gets closer an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton), their confrontation turns deadly. The Protégé released in the US on August 20, 2021. It's scheduled to release some time in 2021 in the UK.www.ign.com
