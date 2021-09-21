India pushes renewables and green hydrogen

Image: Energy Safety Research Institute at Swansea University. While water scarcity could be an issue, researchers from Germany's NewClimate Institute and Fraunhofer ISI have pinpointed Mongolia as a nation with abundant potential for producing affordable green hydrogen. “We find that green hydrogen could be produced relatively affordably, at $3.30-4.70/kg … compared to a global average [cost] of $4.80/kg in 2020,” stated an announcement on Friday about the research. “The … optimal location for green hydrogen production with respect to … cost effectiveness, is in the South Gobi region.” The researchers suggested heavy-duty mining vehicles could drive demand for the gas. “As most [of Mongolia's] mining activities are located in the South Gobi area, green hydrogen can be produced at lowest cost close to the end-use site[s] and, therefore, has the advantage of not having to develop any transportation infrastructure for the green hydrogen, which otherwise could significantly impact the cost-effectiveness,” added the authors of the study.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO