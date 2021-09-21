CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

India pushes renewables and green hydrogen

Cover picture for the articlePrime minister Modi wants country to be energy independent by 2047 and become a global hydrogen hub. India has set ambitious targets for renewable energy and green hydrogen generation, aiming to become a global hydrogen hub and reverse its reliance on imported fossil fuels. On 15 August, India’s Independence Day,...

