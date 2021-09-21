The Role of Decentralized Crypto Exchanges and Why Community Power Matters
Centralized exchanges (CEXs) currently dominate the cryptocurrency trading industry, while decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are rapidly growing in popularity. Decentralized exchanges facilitate peer-to-peer trading through having automated smart contracts execute the trades, which leaves out any need for an intermediary. Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges keep the cryptocurrency assets for their customers - for the buyers and the sellers - and control the private keys required to access the funds. The decentralized exchanges allow cryptocurrency investors to hold onto their keys while trading by using liquidity solutions from order books to liquidity pools.hackernoon.com
Comments / 0