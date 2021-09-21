CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Role of Decentralized Crypto Exchanges and Why Community Power Matters

Centralized exchanges (CEXs) currently dominate the cryptocurrency trading industry, while decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are rapidly growing in popularity. Decentralized exchanges facilitate peer-to-peer trading through having automated smart contracts execute the trades, which leaves out any need for an intermediary. Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges keep the cryptocurrency assets for their customers - for the buyers and the sellers - and control the private keys required to access the funds. The decentralized exchanges allow cryptocurrency investors to hold onto their keys while trading by using liquidity solutions from order books to liquidity pools.

The Motley Fool

What Are Decentralized Exchanges?

Decentralized exchanges provide the only legal gateway for most Americans to access altcoins. Investors can benefit by both buying and holding altcoins or DEX tokens to take advantage of this rising trend. To put it simply, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) enable users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with one another without...
Benzinga

Why Did The CFTC Fine Crypto Exchange Kraken $1.3M?

The U.S. Commodity and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has imposed a $1.25 million fine on U.S.-based crypto exchange Kraken. What Happened: In a statement issued earlier this week, the CFTC alleged that Kraken had illegally offered margined retail commodity transactions in digital assets, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and failed to register as a futures commission merchant (FCM).
Hackernoon

Polygon: Find Peace in Your Digital Kingdom

Crypto has grown to become a trillion-dollar force but is yet to be adopted on a large scale in terms of users. Some of the key factors impeding widespread adoption are costs, integrations and accessibility. Polygon allows us to start the move into wider use cases for creating and trading new kinds of digital assets. It will keep on-chain transactions near the cost of pennies rather than dollars. Polygon’s compatibility with Ethereum makes for easy bridging and simple integration with Ethereum without high gas fees.
Motley Fool

What Is KYC, and Why Do Crypto Exchanges Require It?

Before you can start crypto trading, you'll need to verify who you are. When you set up an account with a crypto exchange, you'll typically be asked to go through the know-your-customer (KYC) process. This is a standard identity verification that major exchanges require for anyone who wants to trade crypto.
Hackernoon

Decentralized Wallets: Leveraging the Strength of Software Wallets

Decentralised Finance (DeFi) has been a hot topic for a number of years and continues to draw attention, resources and innovation from all corners of the world. With decentralised wallets, the user self-custodies the funds keeping full ownership, responsibility and control of the funds within. These typically come in the form of software wallets — as browser extension and/or application download — and as a physical hardware device. This article is primarily focused on software wallets which are the most commonly used wallet to connect to decentralised applications.
Street.Com

Crypto Exchanges Stop Signing Up Chinese Users

Major crypto exchanges have stopped signing up Chinese users in their platform in the wake of China’s blanket ban on their trading. Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange Huobi said that it has ceased account registration for new users in China from September 24. “Huobi Global has always been dedicated to offering digital...
bitcoinist.com

China Crypto Ban: Crypto Exchange Huobi To Retire User Accounts

Top Crypto Exchange Huobi Global has said it will suspend all China-based user accounts later this year. The exchange said in an announcement on Sunday that it has discontinued account registration for new users in Mainland China. This event comes after China’s central bank intensifies its crackdown on crypto activities.
Benzinga

Best Crypto Exchanges in Australia

Cryptocurrency is taking the world by storm. Participation in the altcoin market has gained considerable traction. And as new exchanges compete to take advantage of the growing ferver, the options available to investors Down Under have grown dramatically. Whether you’re basking on the shores of the Coral Coast or exploring...
Hackernoon

Automated Market Makers (AMM): Priming a Financial Revolution using Smart Contracts

Decentralized exchanges, or simply swapping protocols, are just that: They are decentralized portals where users can exchange one token for another without a go-between. The appeal of distributed exchanges lies in users' ability to transact without necessarily exchanging passwords or submitting personal details. DeFi innovators discovered that token swapping is even easier if liquidity provision is shifted to extract from the billions held by token holders within the ecosystem. This is without the liquidity provider signing up, revealing their personal information, or swapping parties having to register.
decrypt.co

Decentralized Exchange Tokens Boom as Chinese Investors Look for Alternatives

China has been cracking down on crypto trading since 2017. Image: Shutterstock. The price of DYDX, the governance token of decentralized exchange (DEX) dYdX, has skyrocketed by 35.9% over the day, hitting a new all-time high of $22.17, according to data from CoinGecko. Trading volumes facilitated by the protocol have...
investing.com

123swap to Serve as Bridge Between Centralized and Decentralized Exchanges

Since the inception of decentralized exchanges (DEX) a few years back, there has been a significant shift away from the conventional centralized exchange (CEX). This has, however, led to several debates regarding which exchange model can stand the test of time. Although both arguments hold a lot of weight at...
Hackernoon

How I Built a Crypto Portfolio Analyzer Using Jupyter Notebook

This is a matrix that represents the correlations between all of the assets in our portfolio. While a lot of assets had a medium to high correlation with one another, Bitcoin Cash had a very low correlation to every single asset. You can even see that it was negatively correlated with OmiseGO! Correlations do change over time, but it’s nonetheless interesting to see these types of relationships within our portfolio.
Hackernoon

Uncover the Best Privacy Coins in 2021

Privacy coins are anonymous peer-to-peer decentralized systems that are a unit of calculation within the network. Monero is one of the most secure and confidential cryptocurrencies. Dash is another popular cryptocurrency with the simplest anonymity function, a two-level structure in two-tiered structure. The privacy coins are necessary for everyone who cares about their security: from business people who care about confidentiality and speed of processes to ordinary internet users who want to ensure the inviolability of their personal life. Here’s the best privacy coins list.
investing.com

ChangeNOW: What Moves the Crypto Exchange Industry?

There are more than 6000 different cryptocurrencies out there in the crypto world, with a combined market cap of above $2 trillion. Investors around the world are eager to trade in this rapidly-growing space, and a bunch of cryptocurrency platforms have emerged to meet the need for infrastructure required to support the exchange of digital currencies.
