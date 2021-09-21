The Role of Decentralized Crypto Exchanges and Why Community Power Matters

Crypto has grown to become a trillion-dollar force but is yet to be adopted on a large scale in terms of users. Some of the key factors impeding widespread adoption are costs, integrations and accessibility. Polygon allows us to start the move into wider use cases for creating and trading new kinds of digital assets. It will keep on-chain transactions near the cost of pennies rather than dollars. Polygon’s compatibility with Ethereum makes for easy bridging and simple integration with Ethereum without high gas fees.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO