Pandemic isolation has led to more falls among seniors, online survey finds

By Alicia Lasek
McKnight's
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor some seniors, pandemic isolation has created a perfect storm of physical inactivity and deconditioning that has resulted in increased falls risk and greater fear of falling, researchers say. More than 2,000 participants aged 50 to 80 years old were surveyed online in January 2021 about changes to their activities...

www.mcknights.com

WWMT

Obesity rates rise among kids and teens during pandemic, new CDC study finds

ALLEGAN, Mich. — More kids and teens have gained weight at an alarming rate throughout the pandemic, a new study by the Centers for Disease Control found. The CDC report said obesity has always been a serious health concern, affecting more than one in six children. But throughout the pandemic, those concerns have started to rise.
ALLEGAN, MI
WEAU-TV 13

Number of falls among older adults soars during pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of falls among older adults has skyrocketed during the pandemic, UW Health reports Tuesday. The health system noted a fall is one of the most frequent causes of injury-related death for those ages 65 and older. The rate of falls in Wisconsin is twice the national average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MADISON, WI
beckershospitalreview.com

90% of healthcare leaders expect pandemic to persist through 2022: 5 survey findings

Lazard has released the results from its 2021 global healthcare leaders survey. Last year's survey responses have now shown strong correlations to current challenges facing the industry. For the study, 200 healthcare leaders, including 171 C-level leaders, across biopharmaceuticals, medical devices and diagnostics, and healthcare services were surveyed. The fieldwork...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Social Isolation
CW33

Pandemic led to ‘alarming’ increase in obesity in kids, study finds

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study ties the COVID-19 pandemic to an “alarming” increase in obesity in U.S. children and teenagers. Childhood obesity has been increasing for decades, but the new work suggests an acceleration last year — especially in those who already were obese when the pandemic started.
FITNESS
roi-nj.com

Pandemic has created new, younger online learners, Wiley report finds

The pandemic has cultivated a new, younger cohort of online learners, according to a report from Wiley, the Hoboken-based research and education company. The report, titled Voice of the Online Learner, provides guidance to colleges and universities serving online learners, Wiley said in a news release. “This year’s report takes...
HOBOKEN, NJ
News4Jax.com

Study finds suicide attempts among girls increased during pandemic

September is Suicide Awareness Prevention Month and, according to a study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, girls between the ages of 12 and 17 years old appeared to be most at risk during the pandemic. In fact, data shows suspected suicide attempts during February and March...
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

New Study Shows Certain Nasal Sprays Used To Treat Allergies May Protect Against Severe COVID-19

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a surprising finding in a new study that shows certain nasal sprays used by millions of people may actually protect against severe COVID-19. They’re the common nasal sprays usually used to treat allergies, but CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez says this does not mean you should start using those sprays if you don’t need them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

5 Signs You've Already Had a Heart Attack

A "silent heart attack" might seem to be a contradiction in terms. Surely, such a serious health event—in which a blockage prevents adequate blood from flowing to the heart, still the #1 cause of death in the U.S.—can't happen without you even noticing, right?. Not so. In fact, "Nearly half...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Ladders

These are the 5 most addictive substances on the planet

What are the most addictive drugs? This question seems simple, but the answer depends on whom you ask. From the points of view of different researchers, the potential for a drug to be addictive can be judged in terms of the harm it causes, the street value of the drug, the extent to which the drug activates the brain’s dopamine system, how pleasurable people report the drug to be, the degree to which the drug causes withdrawal symptoms, and how easily a person trying the drug will become hooked.
HEALTH
New Scientist

Cheap covid-19 antibody test shows if you have immunity in 5 minutes

A cheap 5-minute test can accurately determine whether you have had covid-19 in the past or determine whether you have protection from a vaccine by detecting antibodies in blood or saliva. When a person is infected with the coronavirus or is vaccinated against it, their immune system produces antibodies to...
CELL PHONES
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD

