UK charts: Mario Kart 8: Deluxe climbs to No.3 and Cruis’n Blast lands at No.37
The latest UK physical video game and software charts have come through for the week ending 18th September. The No.1 game this week is the new entry by Bethesda for Sony’s PlayStation 5 system, Deathloop, which shot straight to the pole position. On the Nintendo side of things, the unstoppable Mario Kart 8 Deluxe climbed to No.3 this week, while the recently released Wario Ware: Get it Together slipped to No.8. The newly released Switch exclusive Cruis’n Blast ended up a No.37. Here’s the GfK top ten for the week ending 18th September, 2021.mynintendonews.com
Comments / 0