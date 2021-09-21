CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK charts: Mario Kart 8: Deluxe climbs to No.3 and Cruis’n Blast lands at No.37

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest UK physical video game and software charts have come through for the week ending 18th September. The No.1 game this week is the new entry by Bethesda for Sony’s PlayStation 5 system, Deathloop, which shot straight to the pole position. On the Nintendo side of things, the unstoppable Mario Kart 8 Deluxe climbed to No.3 this week, while the recently released Wario Ware: Get it Together slipped to No.8. The newly released Switch exclusive Cruis’n Blast ended up a No.37. Here’s the GfK top ten for the week ending 18th September, 2021.

mynintendonews.com

My Nintendo News

Video: Digital Foundry check out Cruis’n Blast on Nintendo Switch

The team at Digital Foundry have been putting Cruis’n Blast, the arcade racer revised for the Nintendo Switch system, through its paces in their latest video. The 90’s style fast-paced and chaotic racer is available right now on the Nintendo Switch both physically and digitally. Thankfully the team says that the game generally hits the developers target of 720p and 60fps in portable mode and 1080p 60fps when played in docked mode. However, they did note that when the nitrous is used it drops the frame rate to below 50fps. The game currently has a score of 69 on Metacritic.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Mario Kart 8 Full Version Mobile Game

Play Mario Kart 8 PC on the go with the ultimate version. You can race your friends or challenge them in a new battle mode with returning battle courses. Local multiplayer up to 4 players in 1080p while you play in TV Mode. Every track, including DLC, is back in the Wii U version. The Inklings return as guest characters and some of their favorite characters like King Boo, Dry Bones and Bowser Jr. Mario Kart, a series that features go-kart racing video games, was developed by Nintendo and published as spin-offs of its Super Mario series. These games feature Mario and other characters competing in races while also utilizing power-ups to gain an advantage. Mario Kart is a series where players race in go-kart races. They can control one of several characters.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Cruis'n Blast review - an arcade legend comes home

A question that pops up often around these parts is where have all the arcade racers gone, and one answer, it turns out, is blindingly obvious; you can find them down at the arcade. Cruis'n Blast, which just launched this week, is part of that other seemingly endangered species, an arcade port that squeezes 2017's gloriously overstated racer onto the Switch, and one that serves up the kind of garish, absurd outrageous entertainment so many of us pine for from our racing games.
VIDEO GAMES
cardinalpointsonline.com

Mario Kart ‘Double Dash!!’ is a blast from the past

The year was 2003 and the Nintendo Gamecube was in its prime. Sunday mornings were filled with games like Sonic the Hedgehog, Spyro and especially Mario Kart. Mario Kart has been a staple game series for Nintendo since 1992 with the release of Super Mario Kart for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. Since then, multiple games have been produced in the Mario Kart series, “Double Dash!!” being a favorite.
VIDEO GAMES
