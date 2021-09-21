UK charts: Mario Kart 8: Deluxe climbs to No.3 and Cruis’n Blast lands at No.37

Play Mario Kart 8 PC on the go with the ultimate version. You can race your friends or challenge them in a new battle mode with returning battle courses. Local multiplayer up to 4 players in 1080p while you play in TV Mode. Every track, including DLC, is back in the Wii U version. The Inklings return as guest characters and some of their favorite characters like King Boo, Dry Bones and Bowser Jr. Mario Kart, a series that features go-kart racing video games, was developed by Nintendo and published as spin-offs of its Super Mario series. These games feature Mario and other characters competing in races while also utilizing power-ups to gain an advantage. Mario Kart is a series where players race in go-kart races. They can control one of several characters.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO