Many of us are used to instant gratification. Instantly rent movies without leaving your house. Get your online order in two days; even buy a car online and have it brought to you. The pandemic has enhanced the gratification with more of us purchasing groceries and prescriptions and having them delivered in hours. We all know about items not being available to purchase right now. There are not enough computer chips to manufacture cars. Other consumer goods are in short supply. This increases the frustration factor across the board.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO