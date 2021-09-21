Golden rule should guide us (letter)

Once, the preeminent Rabbi Hillel said, essentially: “What is hateful to yourself, do not do to your fellow man. That is the whole Torah; the rest is just commentary. Go and study it.”. As we wrap up the Jewish high holidays, I have been reflecting upon this teaching, especially in...
What is it? We are to treat all people as we want to be treated. Who said it? The son of our creator? Why? He wanted respect and dignity between all people. Going back to the beginning of time, our creator took six days to form all of creation. In the first five days he said it was good. On the sixth and the last day he said it was very good. We were all created on the last of the six days. We are all brothers and sisters of the one and only creator. If you do not believe this, read the book of love letters he gave us.
A lot is being written now about having an attitude of gratitude. I am fairly certain that I am one of “the lucky ones.” You do not have to look very far to see “need” of even simple things. If you look further, like at our borders, we see heartbreaking needs.
After World War II, the Cold War — with its overwhelming focus on the threat of communism — warped our foreign and domestic policy for a long time. (The same happened with the U.S. response to 9/11, in my view.) Worries about communism caused us to engage in poor decisions...
Variations on the phrase “your freedom to act ends where my nose begins” have been attributed to numerous individuals over the years, including Oliver Wendell Holmes. Today, we have seemingly changed the concept of freedom to mean: “I can do what I want, when I want, where I want, to whom I want and how I want! You better not try to stop me.“
I never thought I would be writing this letter. I am somebody who has been very careful about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. I would not even think about going to an event like a wedding, given the recent delta variant surge — even though I am fully vaccinated. I...
Many healthcare workers are waking up to new vaccine mandates. That includes everyone that works in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The government recently mandated that all staff in the VA system get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs. One nurse from Spokane, Washington who works at a VA...
Liberal pundit-turned-politician Matthew Dowd once called for "White male Christians" like himself to be sidelined in politics. Dowd, who has launched a Democratic bid for lieutenant governor in Texas, penned an opinion piece for ABC News in 2018 appealing to his racial, religious and gender peers in response to the contentious Supreme Court nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
The problem…“My husband and I have had issues with his parents since before we were married. It’s been over 10 years now – and they’ve tried to encourage him to divorce me, swindled money from us, and edged him out of the family business.“They are extremely traditional and have never supported me working outside the home. His father is verbally abusive to his mother and expects my husband to treat me that way as well. Obviously, my husband does not; we have a good relationship and he supports my career. My in-laws are hardly involved in our children’s lives and...
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has come under fire after arguing that abortions should be banned because they “scar your soul” and that women should be told that “the best thing they can ever do in their whole life is to be a mother”. Ms Greene was speaking to...
In 2016, my family and I left Chicago to start a life outside of the U.S. We spent two years in Mazatlán, Mexico, and now live in Antigua, an island in the eastern Caribbean Sea. A lot of people dream of doing what we did, but don't feel ready to...
Stuart Wesbury’s op-ed in the Aug. 29 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Let’s stop overcomplicating COVID-19 vaccination”) discussed diseases eradicated by vaccinations. There was a mention of diphtheria, which brought to mind a story my mother would tell me from her childhood, which was around 1920. She was the oldest of...
Sept. 22 is the 60th anniversary of the day President John F. Kennedy signed legislation creating the U.S. Peace Corps. I am proud to be among the more than 240,000 volunteers who have served. This anniversary is unlike any other. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the temporary suspension...
Remember the days when people smoked wherever they wanted? Tobacco companies knew secondhand smoke was harmful, but didn’t initially tell us. People smoked in bars, restaurants, stores, hospitals, churches and schools, and while riding in airplanes and on buses. To protect us, federal, state and municipal governments and businesses eventually...
As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported Saturday, Eastern Lancaster County School District “is sounding the alarm on employee shortages fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic that, if not remedied soon, may force the entire district to periodically shut down in-person learning.” In a letter to families, Elanco Superintendent Bob Hollister said the district was struggling to find school bus drivers and substitutes for paraprofessionals and teachers who must quarantine. The letter said Elanco would be “strictly enforcing the return to school policy of the Health and Safety plan. Too many families are sending sick children to school which has amplified the high caseload that we currently see throughout the District.”
I don’t get why, despite overwhelming COVID-19 vaccination data, some parents choose to put their kids in harm’s way. I don’t get why some politicians seemingly choose to use people as fodder for short-term political gain. And not only our children — all of us. Democrats, Republicans and those in between.
In the past months, many of you have taken preventive measures and have been following and complying with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to help slow the spread of this nemesis, COVID-19. You have been carrying the weight of others’ irresponsibility. You have had to watch your efforts...
It has recently been reported that deaths from COVID are substantially higher in districts that voted heavily for Donald Trump. Sometimes we read these things, shrug our shoulders, and say whatever. However, I recently had my own face-to-face experience with the ignorance and idiocy that passes for medical information, which apparently gets passed around more easily than the delta variant in red states. In a totally unsolicited, unprovoked, and friendly conversation, one person claimed that deaths from COVID were no worse than the flu. The claim was that total deaths in the United States in 2020 were no different than 2019, and that doctors were recharacterizing normal deaths from flu as COVID deaths. The conversation took place in South Carolina, the individual was from Florida, and she had “Trump is My President” proudly displayed on her cell phone. That is the denier trifecta.
Oh, how I miss the daily balance of perspectives. I know the Lancaster New Era was absorbed into the present-day LNP | LancasterOnline, but I believe that may only be true if LNP stands for Leftist News Perspective. I miss those 50-cent New Era and Lancaster Intelligencer Journal days, where...
