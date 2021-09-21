Elaine (Darville) Brown, 94, passed away peacefully Sept. 12, 2021. Elaine was born on Sept. 1, 1927 in Sabetha, Kansas, to Ethel and Fred Darville. Growing up in Sabetha, Elaine was very active in high school, participating in gymnastics and singing in the school choir. Later she moved to Kansas City and worked at the famous men’s clothing store, Jack Henry’s. It was in Kansas City where she met Richard (Dick) Alan Brown on a blind date. On Nov. 6, 1954 they were united in marriage. They were blessed with three wonderful children, Jerry, Jeff and Marianne.