CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Solar-powered delivery van with 400 km range

By Emiliano Bellini
pv-magazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish start-up Clean Motion is planning to start production of its solar-powered delivery van Re.Volt from the fall of 2022. The manufacturer said the solar modules deployed on the vehicle's roofs ensure over 100 km of additional range, with the overall range being estimated at around 400 km. The maximum range from the vehicle's batteries is estimated at between 70 and 280 km/day and the maximum range from solar energy at 130 km/day, depending on geography.

www.pv-magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
pv-magazine.com

Jolywood Solar: Moving upwards of TOPCon technology industrialization

As could be seen that the mainstream technology in the short term were still PERC, and the products on display were 182mm and 210mm modules which can deliver conversion efficiency over 24.5%. It is estimated that the next generation of technology market will dominated by TOPCon and HJT, which depend on the cells efficiency of mass production, LCOE control and market share.
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Residential PVT heat pump from the Netherlands

Netherlands-based Triple Solar BV has unveiled a heat pump that was specifically designed to be powered exclusively by the company's photovoltaic thermal (PVT) solar panels. Presented yesterday at Solar Solutions International in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, the propane-cooled 3.5 kW device can be installed on both existing buildings and all-electric new buildings and, the manufacturer claims, in new builds it is suitable for smaller houses and flats of up to 100m2. For larger houses, two devices can be installed in a cascade, through a modular approach.
ECONOMY
Popular Science

The best solar panels for renewable power

Hydro, wind, geothermal, and solar all represent the future of renewable energy. But why wait for everyone else to figure out the benefits when you can take the initiative to start relying on renewable energy today? Whether you are looking to completely power a home, generate power for an RV, or just charge your phone at the campsite, have the best solar panels are an excellent choice.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Red BIPV solar module from Italy

Italian solar manufacturer FuturaSun has designed a red, building-integrated (BIPV) solar panel for demanding architectural solutions. The Silk Pro Red module is made with 120 half-cut, monocrystalline, multi-busbars cells and can be manufactured with a customized frame color. It is available in four versions with a power output ranging from 230 W to 245 W and a power conversion efficiency spanning from 12.63% to 13.45%. Its open circuit voltage is 40.21-40.81 V and the short-circuit current is 7.27-7.48 A.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Solar Energy#Lithuania#Swedish#Finnish#Clean Motion#Ibc#Isc Konstanz#Italian#Megacell Srl#Lerum
pv-magazine.com

SunBrush mobil delivers solar cleaning system TrackFlex to Uzbekistan

“Thanks to the cleaning equipment from SunBrush mobil, we have found a gentle and efficient way to clean the solar park,” says LIU Meng from solar park installer and EPC supplier SEPCOIII. Brush inclination adjustable dynamically. The SunBrush mobil TrackFlex is particularly suitable for cleaning tracking PV systems whose modules...
WORLD
Ellsworth American

Stanley Subaru plans to be fully solar-powered

TRENTON – Stanley Subaru is installing solar panels this October and expects to meet 100 percent of the business’s electricity needs with the light of the sun. The solar project is one more step the dealership has taken toward a permanently sustainable future, according to the company. Since the early days of the dealership, Stanley Subaru has recycled waste oil from its service department to power the heating of their buildings. During their last renovation, they committed to all LED lighting and 44 other efficiency, recycling and waste-management goals for which they became a Subaru Certified Eco-Friendly dealership.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
pv-magazine.com

Meyer Burger to open 400 MW solar module factory in US

Switzerland-based Meyer Burger said it plans to set up a production facility to manufacture heterojunction solar modules in the United States. The facility’s initial production capacity will be 400 MW, with the potential to grow to multiple gigawatts of capacity. Its startup capacity will include capabilities to manufacture solar modules for residential, commercial/industrial rooftop, and utility-scale applications. Production is expected to begin by the end of 2022, and the facility could create hundreds of jobs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Interesting Engineering

How Many Solar Panels Do We Need to Power the Entire World?

As the world strives to discover new sources of energy that can be converted into power as effectively and cleanly as possible, solar power plants, which use various strategies to turn the Sun's power into energy and electricity, are gaining importance quicker than ever. Solar is by far the largest, most reliable source of energy available all around the world, and yet, we aren't taking advantage of it to its full potential. A typical home may need between 20 and 25 solar panels to cover 100 percent of its electricity usage, but how about the world?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Massive solar project under development in Finland

An international consortium is planning to build a 500 MW solar power plant in Palloneva, a wetland area in southern Finland 280km northwest of the capital, Helsinki. The project is being developed by the special purpose vehicle ATP Palloneva Oy and is currently under review by the local authorities. “We aim to complete the permitting process during next year or in the first half of 2023, which would enable us to secure financing immediately after that,” Ard de Poot, the owner of Netherlands-based De Vrije Wind B.V., which owns a third of the SPV, told pv magazine. “If all goes well, construction on the plant may start in 2023 and completion may be reached in the following year.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Smart solution for dispatchable solar

The multi-stage and multifaceted Mohammed bin Rashid (MbR) Solar Park in Dubai has been a trailblazer in many ways. Not only has the vast PV and concentrating solar power (CSP) project set the agenda for large-scale solar deployment in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, but it has also set records for low levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) in the process, while fostering the development of large-scale solar throughout the Middle East.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Solar-plus-hydrogen for air traffic control

Bouygues Energie & Services, a unit of French industrial conglomerate Bouygues, has built a solar-powered hydrogen facility at a site operated by the Bordeaux Area Control Centre (ACC) in Sarlat, in the Dordogne department in Nouvelle-Aquitaine in southwestern France. Developed with the support of the Direction des Services de la...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Longi announces 400 W solar panel with 22.2% efficiency

Chinese PV module maker Longi has announced it will showcase a new solar module for rooftop applications at the Solar Solutions International event which is currently taking place in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands. The Hi–RO Onyx panel is based on monocrystalline half-cut cells and has a power conversion efficiency of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

An evolutionary leap for energy storage > Expo for Decarbonised Industries

Along with a variety of storage solutions, it offers the industrial and commercial sectors a range of products and solutions, along with consultation, for decarbonisation that has never been seen before. The solid progress of this trade fair reflects the revolution in industry, politics, NGOs and society in general. Climate-neutrality...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

emsys VPP and energy & meteo systems provide VPP and power forecasts to Watt+Volt

This new business unit will expand Watt+Volt’s service portfolio which includes trade and supply of electricity and natural gas, by facilitating the participation of its own but also third parties’ assets in the Greek power market. With emsys VPP’s Virtual Power Plant, Watt+Volt has chosen the market-leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution...
INDUSTRY
automotive-fleet.com

BrightDrop Announces New, Smaller Electric Delivery Van

On Sept. 28, BrightDrop announced the completion of the first production builds of the EV600, as well as unveiled a new addition to its vehicle lineup, the EV410, a mid-size eLCV designed for smaller, more frequent trips. Verizon, one of the largest fleet operators in the U.S., is the first customer slated to integrate the EV410 into its field maintenance and service fleet.
ECONOMY
pv-magazine.com

Iberdrola to hybridize four Spanish wind farms with solar PV

Spanish energy giant Iberdrola has submitted several proposals to hybridize some of its wind farms in Spain with solar plants. According to the Spanish Official Journal, the company plans to build a PV plant with a capacity of up to 33.3 MW in the municipality of El Almendro, Huelva province. It already operates a 22 MW wind farm in the province, which is in the southern region of Andalusia.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Solar Power is the Future of Sustainable Energy: Sopris Solar

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Over the past several decades, and even more so in recent years, the negative effects of climate change are becoming more evident. Flooding in historically dry areas, droughts in wetlands, and unpredictable weather events are just a few of the repercussions we have begun to experience. It also comes as no surprise that the onset of climate change has been a result, in large part, of the uncontrolled burning of fossil fuels. As it becomes increasingly clear that a change must be made, corporations, governments, and individuals have begun looking for ways to increase sustainability. Enter Sopris Solar.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy