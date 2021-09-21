Solar-powered delivery van with 400 km range
Swedish start-up Clean Motion is planning to start production of its solar-powered delivery van Re.Volt from the fall of 2022. The manufacturer said the solar modules deployed on the vehicle's roofs ensure over 100 km of additional range, with the overall range being estimated at around 400 km. The maximum range from the vehicle's batteries is estimated at between 70 and 280 km/day and the maximum range from solar energy at 130 km/day, depending on geography.www.pv-magazine.com
