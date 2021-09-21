Solar-powered delivery van with 400 km range

As the world strives to discover new sources of energy that can be converted into power as effectively and cleanly as possible, solar power plants, which use various strategies to turn the Sun's power into energy and electricity, are gaining importance quicker than ever. Solar is by far the largest, most reliable source of energy available all around the world, and yet, we aren't taking advantage of it to its full potential. A typical home may need between 20 and 25 solar panels to cover 100 percent of its electricity usage, but how about the world?

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO