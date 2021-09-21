O’Donnell Hall closed

O’Donnell Hall has been closed down for the 2021-22 school year and is no longer housing students due to a lower percentage of students living on campus. “It isn’t exactly true that it is closed due to low admission numbers. The number and percentage of commuters is higher, so while we will have roughly the same number of new students as we did last year, less of them will live on campus,” John Baworowsky, vice president for enrollment management, said.