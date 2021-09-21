CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can’t Zoom into an Online Meeting for Engineering

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://www.cadcam-e.com/blogs/24/You-cannot-Zoom-into-an-Online-Meeting-for-Engineering.aspx. Zoom has become a verb. If someone says “I’ll zoom you” you know instantly what they mean. They want to connect with you for an online meeting using the wildly popular video conferencing software Zoom. Zoom today has more than 300 million participants using it every day and the count keeps increasing. It is now used for many types of online meetings such as court hearings, interviews, business conferences, school and college classes and even weddings. It is natural to expect that Zoom would be a good tool for engineering collaboration with remote teams. It is available for free, works off a browser and only needs a regular internet connection that is available all over the world. But can you really use Zoom for engineering? Let’s explore.

snntv.com

ARE AUDIO SUNGLASSES WORTH IT?

Originally Posted On: Are Audio Sunglasses Worth it? – LUCYD eShop. This year, so many consumers have learned the joy of busting out of the front door and straight into the great outdoors. Remote workplaces have afforded us a level of flexibility that has turned every park bench and pine forest into an office. Everyone is getting outside, and the last thing we want is to feel weighed down once we hit the trail.
BEAUTY & FASHION

