23o5studio renovates historic vietnamese dwelling to create 'the quê' retreat
Vietnam-based 23o5studio completes an architectural retreat that is at once contemporary and traditional, dubbed ‘the quê.’ the name of the work echoes ‘the return of those who leave their homeland.’ the structure is sited within a dense residential area in ho chi minh city, and stands as the renovation of an historic house. the design team introduces the project with the aim to create a quiet space for urban housing. the space is integrated with many functional uses, including a vegetarian restaurant, a small lake, a vegetable garden, a homestay, and a meditation area.www.designboom.com
