Protests

Protesters angry at Australian vaccine rules, construction shutdown over Covid fears

NBC News
NBC News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of demonstrators marched in the streets of Melbourne, Australia, to protest against mandatory coronavirus vaccine rules in the construction industry.Sept. 21, 2021.

