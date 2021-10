Holland hosted a tri on Saturday with Northview and Battle Creek Lakeview. The Dutch went 1-1, defeating Northview 8-1, but fell to Lakeview 7-2. Holland was led by Cristian Castro-Gonzalez (#2 singles) and James Baer (#4 singles) who both went 2-0 on the day. “I liked the way we competed today,” said Holland coach Kyle Kreps. “We’re playing with more intensity and it shows in our play. We would have liked to go 2-0, but we know that both Northview and Lakeview are quality teams and there is a lot of positives we can take away from today”. James Baer added, “We had a really close match (with Lakeview) today, the whole team fought hard till the very end”. Holland is now 13-3 on the year and remains 4-0 in the OK Green. On Monday the Dutch will host Mona Shores in a battle between the top two teams in the conference. We hope to see a lot of Holland supporters at the Tiger Teusink Courts on Monday at 4pm.

TENNIS ・ 12 DAYS AGO