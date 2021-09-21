CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Early start, but not AS much rain Wednesday

By Chief Meteorologist John Patrick
ABC7 Fort Myers
 9 days ago
Light to no wind steering the showers and storms that formed Tuesday afternoon really pounded inland areas of Southwest Florida. Our ABC7 Doppler Radar estimates that 9.5″ of rain fell just south of SR-80 in Hendry County.

This would be to the southwest of Clewiston. Most of the rest of us in Southwest Florida got anywhere between 1″ – 2″ of rain Tuesday. Flooding issues were present around most of our counties.

The rain is lingering in the late-night here on Tuesday, but by the time you head out Wednesday, we’ll have just a few patchy clouds and dry conditions. A few showers will form in the Gulf of Mexico but should hang out just offshore.

That said, if you’re taking the boat out on the water, you may encounter one of these showers or storms in the morning.

During the afternoon, the rain chance spreads inland with the developing sea breeze that will start to form just before noon as temperatures get into the mid to upper 80s by then. Highs will be right near 90º in most locations with the rain coverage Wednesday at 50%.

Wednesday is also the beginning of Fall. We will track the first cool front of the season into Southwest Florida this weekend!

It will just drop the humidity through early next week.

Tracking the tropics: Peter and Rose are both weaker Tropical Depressions with the 11 PM Tuesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center. They’re both heading for the North Atlantic and won’t be a bother to the United States. Another tropical wave, southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, has a high chance of developing over the next five days as it tracks to the west-northwest. The remnants of Odette, also in the North Atlantic, have a medium chance of re-development as a subtropical storm over the next five days.

