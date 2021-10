After he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and faced his own mortality, Robert Arnone vowed to his wife, Antonella, that he would not give up his battle to live. “He was a fighter. He told me, ‘I want to live for you and my children. I want to see them grow up, even if it’s just for a little time,’” Antonella recalled.

SEA ISLE CITY, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO