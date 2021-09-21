CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada falls to Roland-Story in HOIC volleyball classic: Cubs drop showdown in five sets

Ames Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNevada lost an instant classic to top rival Roland-Story in a Heart of Iowa Conference showdown Sept. 16 at the Nevada High School Field House. Nevada nearly came back in the rally game, rebounding from a 13-8 deficit to take a 14-14-13 lead behind the inspired play of Shelbi Hazlitt. But Roland-Story scored the final three points, the last two coming on Reagan Barkema kills, to give the Norse a 16-14 victory and a big leg up on the HOIC championship race.

