Conditioned medium from stem cells derived from human exfoliated deciduous teeth ameliorates NASH via the Gut-Liver axis
Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) occurrence has been increasing and is becoming a major cause of liver cirrhosis and liver cancer. However, effective treatments for NASH are still lacking. We examined the benefits of serum-free conditioned medium from stem cells derived from human exfoliated deciduous teeth (SHED-CM) on a murine non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) model induced by a combination of Western diet (WD) and repeated administration of low doses of carbon tetrachloride intraperitoneally, focusing on the gut-liver axis. We showed that repeated intravenous administration of SHED-CM significantly ameliorated histological liver fibrosis and inflammation in a murine NASH model. SHED-CM inhibited parenchymal cell apoptosis and reduced the activation of inflammatory macrophages. Gene expression of pro-inflammatory and pro-fibrotic mediators (such as Tnf-α, Tgf-β, and Ccl-2) in the liver was reduced in mice treated with SHED-CM. Furthermore, SHED-CM protected intestinal tight junctions and maintained intestinal barrier function, while suppressing gene expression of the receptor for endotoxin, Toll-like receptor 4, in the liver. SHED-CM promoted the recovery of Caco-2 monolayer dysfunction induced by IFN-γ and TNF-α in vitro. Our findings suggest that SHED-CM may inhibit NASH fibrosis via the gut-liver axis, in addition to its protective effect on hepatocytes and the induction of macrophages with unique anti-inflammatory phenotypes.www.nature.com
