Hemidiaphragmatic paralysis following costoclavicular versus supraclavicular brachial plexus block: a randomized controlled trial

By Boohwi Hong
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCostoclavicular brachial plexus block is emerging as a promising infraclavicular approach performed just below the clavicle. However, there are relatively little data regarding the hemidiaphragmatic paralysis (HDP) compared to the commonly performed supraclavicular block. We hypothesized that the incidence of HDP in costoclavicular block is lower than supraclavicular block like classical infraclavicular approach. Eighty patients were randomly assigned to ultrasound-guided supraclavicular (group S) or costoclavicular (group C) block with 25 mL of local anesthetics (1:1 mixture of 1% lidocaine and 0.75% ropivacaine). The primary outcome was the incidence of HDP, defined as less than 20% of fractional change in the diaphragm thickness on ultrasound M-mode. Also, pulmonary function test and chest radiograph were assessed before and after the surgery. The incidence of HDP was 4/35 (11.4%) in the group C and 19/40 (47.5%) in the group S (risk difference, − 36%; 95% CI − 54 to − 17%; P = 0.002). The mean (SD) change of DTF values were 30.3% (44.0) and 56.9% (39.3) in the group C and S, respectively (difference in means, − 26.6%; 95% CI − 45.8 to − 7.4%; P = 0.007). The pulmonary function was more preserved in group C than in group S. The determined diagnostic cut off value of the diaphragm elevation on chest radiograph was 29 mm. Despite the very contiguous location of the two approaches around the clavicle, costoclavicular block can significantly reduce the risk of HDP compared with supraclavicular block.

Nature.com

A differential DNA methylome signature of pulmonary immune cells from individuals converting to latent tuberculosis infection

Tuberculosis (TB), caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, spreads via aerosols and the first encounter with the immune system is with the pulmonary-resident immune cells. The role of epigenetic regulations in the immune cells is emerging and we have previously shown that macrophages capacity to kill M. tuberculosis is reflected in the DNA methylome. The aim of this study was to investigate epigenetic modifications in alveolar macrophages and T cells in a cohort of medical students with an increased risk of TB exposure, longitudinally. DNA methylome analysis revealed that a unique DNA methylation profile was present in healthy subjects who later developed latent TB during the study. The profile was reflected in a different overall DNA methylation distribution as well as a distinct set of differentially methylated genes (DMGs). The DMGs were over-represented in pathways related to metabolic reprogramming of macrophages and T cell migration and IFN-γ production, pathways previously reported important in TB control. In conclusion, we identified a unique DNA methylation signature in individuals, with no peripheral immune response to M. tuberculosis antigen who later developed latent TB. Together the study suggests that the DNA methylation status of pulmonary immune cells can reveal who will develop latent TB infection.
CANCER
Nature.com

Genetic evolution to tyrosine kinase inhibitory therapy in patients with EGFR-mutated non-small-cell lung cancer

Tumour heterogeneity impacts the efficacy of metastatic cancer treatment even if actionable mutations are identified. Clinicians need to understand if assessing one lesion provides reliable information to drive a therapeutic decision in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. Methods. We analysed inter-tumour heterogeneity from five autopsied individuals with NSCLC-harbouring mutations in...
CANCER
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Safety and efficacy of favipiravir versus hydroxychloroquine in management of COVID-19: A randomised controlled trial

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85227-0, published online 31 March 2021. After concerns were brought to the Editors' attention after publication, the raw data underlying the study were requested. The authors provided several versions of their dataset. Post-publication peer review confirmed that none of these versions fully recapitulates the results presented in the cohort background comparisons, casting doubt on the reliability of the data. Additional concerns were raised about the randomisation procedure, as the equal distribution of male and female patients is unlikely unless sex is a parameter considered during randomisation. However, based on the clarification provided by the authors, sex was not considered during this process. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction of a knock-in mouse model of acrodysostosis with gene therapy using a rAAV9-CAG-human PRKAR1A vector

Acrodysostosis is a rare skeletal dysplasia caused by loss-of-function mutations in the regulatory subunit of protein kinase A (PRKAR1A). In a knock-in mouse model (PRKAR1Awt/mut) expressing one copy of the recurrent R368X mutation, we tested the effects of a rAAV9-CAG-human PRKR1A (hPRKAR1A) vector intravenously administered at 4 weeks of age. Caudal vertebrae and tibial diaphyses contained 0.52 ± 0.7 and 0.13 ± 0.3 vector genome per cell (VGC), respectively, at 10 weeks of age and 0.22 ± 0.04 and 0.020 ± 0.04 at 16 weeks while renal cortex contained 0.57 ± 0.14 and 0.26 ± 0.05 VGC. Vector-mediated hPRKAR1A expression was found in growth plate chondrocytes, osteoclasts, osteoblasts, and kidney tubular cells. Chondrocyte architecture was restored in the growth plates. Body length, tail length, and body weight were improved in vector treated PRKAR1Awt/mut mice, not the bone length of their limbs. These results provide one of the few proofs for gene therapy efficacy in a mouse model of chondrodysplasia. In addition, the increased urinary cAMP of PRKAR1Awt/mut mice was corrected almost to normal. In conclusion, gene therapy with hPRKAR1A improved skeletal growth and kidney dysfunction, the hallmarks of acrodysostosis in R368X mutated mice and humans.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Action video game training improves text reading accuracy, rate and comprehension in children with dyslexia: a randomized controlled trial

Dynamic visual attention training using Action Video Games (AVGs) is a promising intervention for dyslexia. This study investigated the efficacy of 5 h (10 × 30 min) of AVG training in dyslexic children (aged 8–13) using ‘Fruit Ninja’, while exploring whether increasing attentional and eye movement demands enhanced AVG effectiveness. Regular (AVG-R; n = 22) and enhanced AVG training (AVG+; n = 23) were compared to a treatment-as-usual comparison group (n = 19) on reading, rapid naming, eye movements and visuo-temporal processing. Playing ‘Fruit Ninja’ for only 5 h significantly improved reading accuracy, rate, comprehension and rapid naming of both AVG groups, compared to the comparison group, though increasing attentional demands did not enhance AVG efficacy. Participants whose low contrast magnocellular-temporal processing improved most following training also showed significantly greater improvement in reading accuracy. The findings demonstrate a clear role for visual attention in reading and highlight the clinical applicability of AVGs as a fun, motivational and engaging intervention for dyslexia.
VIDEO GAMES
Nature.com

COVIDrugNet: a network-based web tool to investigate the drugs currently in clinical trial to contrast COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic poses a huge problem of public health that requires the implementation of all available means to contrast it, and drugs are one of them. In this context, we observed an unmet need of depicting the continuously evolving scenario of the ongoing drug clinical trials through an easy-to-use, freely accessible online tool. Starting from this consideration, we developed COVIDrugNet (http://compmedchem.unibo.it/covidrugnet), a web application that allows users to capture a holistic view and keep up to date on how the clinical drug research is responding to the SARS-CoV-2 infection. Here, we describe the web app and show through some examples how one can explore the whole landscape of medicines in clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 and try to probe the consistency of the current approaches with the available biological and pharmacological evidence. We conclude that careful analyses of the COVID-19 drug-target system based on COVIDrugNet can help to understand the biological implications of the proposed drug options, and eventually improve the search for more effective therapies.
INTERNET
Nature.com

Feasibility of a surveillance programme based on gargle samples and pool testing to prevent SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks in schools

School closures have a negative impact on physical and mental well-being, and education, of children and adolescents. A surveillance programme to detect asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection could allow schools to remain open, while protecting the vulnerable. We assessed the feasibility of a programme employing gargle samples and pool testing of individually extracted RNA using rRT-qPCR in a primary and a secondary school in Germany, based on programme logistics and acceptance. Twice a week, five participants per class were selected to provide samples, using an algorithm weighted by a risk-based priority score to increase likelihood of case detection. The positive response rate was 54.8% (550 of 1003 pupils). Logistics evaluation revealed the rate-limiting steps: completing the regular pre-test questionnaire and handing in the samples. Acceptance questionnaire responses indicated strong support for research into developing a surveillance programme and a positive evaluation of gargle tests. Participation was voluntary. As not all pupils participated, individual reminders could lead to participant identification. School-wide implementation of the programme for infection monitoring purposes would enable reminders to be given to all school pupils to address these steps, without compromising participant anonymity. Such a programme would provide a feasible means to monitor asymptomatic respiratory tract infection in schools.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Dirac-like cone-based electromagnetic zero-index metamaterials

Metamaterials with a Dirac-like cone dispersion at the center of the Brillouin zone behave like an isotropic and impedance-matched zero refractive index material at the Dirac-point frequency. Such metamaterials can be realized in the form of either bulk metamaterials with efficient coupling to free-space light or on-chip metamaterials that are efficiently coupled to integrated photonic circuits. These materials enable the interactions of a spatially uniform electromagnetic mode with matter over a large area in arbitrary shapes. This unique optical property paves the way for many applications, including arbitrarily shaped high-transmission waveguides, nonlinear enhancement, and phase mismatch-free nonlinear signal generation, and collective emission of many emitters. This review summarizes the Dirac-like cone-based zero-index metamaterials’ fundamental physics, design, experimental realizations, and potential applications.
CHEMISTRY
Health
Nature.com

Washing load influences the microplastic release from polyester fabrics by affecting wettability and mechanical stress

Microplastics released from textiles during the washing process represent the most prevalent type of microparticles found in different environmental compartments and ecosystems around the world. Release of microfibres during the washing process of synthetic textiles is due to the mechanical and chemical stresses that clothes undergo in washing machines. Several washing process parameters, conditions, formulations of laundering additives have been correlated to microfibre release and some of them have been identified to affect microfibre release during washing process, while no correlation has been evaluated between microfibre release and washing load. In the present study, microfibre release was evaluated as function of the washing load in a real washing process, indicating a progressive decrease of microfibre release with increasing washing load. The quantity of released microfibres increased by around 5 times by decreasing the washing load due to a synergistic effect between water-volume to fabric ratio and mechanical stress during washing. Moreover, the higher mechanical stress to which the fabric is subjected in the case of a low washing load, hinders the discrimination of the effect on the release of other washing parameters like the type of detergent and laundry additives used.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Mathematical modeling based on RT-qPCR analysis of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater as a tool for epidemiology

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) emerges to scientific research and monitoring of wastewaters to predict the spread of the virus in the community. Our study investigated the COVID-19 disease in Bratislava, based on wastewater monitoring from September 2020 until March 2021. Samples were analyzed from two wastewater treatment plants of the city with reaching 0.6 million monitored inhabitants. Obtained results from the wastewater analysis suggest significant statistical dependence. High correlations between the number of viral particles in wastewater and the number of reported positive nasopharyngeal RT-qPCR tests of infected individuals with a time lag of 2 weeks/12 days (R2 = 83.78%/R2 = 52.65%) as well as with a reported number of death cases with a time lag of 4 weeks/27 days (R2 = 83.21%/R2 = 61.89%) was observed. The obtained results and subsequent mathematical modeling will serve in the future as an early warning system for the occurrence of a local site of infection and, at the same time, predict the load on the health system up to two weeks in advance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Outcomes and toxicity of allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation in chronic myeloid leukemia patients previously treated with second-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors: a prospective non-interventional study from the Chronic Malignancy Working Party of the EBMT

Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) remains a treatment option for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) who fail to respond to tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). While imatinib seems to have no adverse impact on outcomes after transplant, little is known on the effects of prior use of second-generation TKI (2GTKI). We present the results of a prospective non-interventional study performed by the EBMT on 383 consecutive CML patients previously treated with dasatinib or nilotinib undergoing allo-HCT from 2009 to 2013. The median age was 45 years (18–68). Disease status at transplant was CP1 in 139 patients (38%), AP or >CP1 in 163 (45%), and BC in 59 (16%). The choice of 2GTKI was: 40% dasatinib, 17% nilotinib, and 43% a sequential treatment of dasatinib and nilotinib with or without bosutinib/ponatinib. With a median follow-up of 37 months (1–77), 8% of patients developed either primary or secondary graft failure, 34% acute and 60% chronic GvHD. There were no differences in post-transplant complications between the three different 2GTKI subgroups. Non-relapse mortality was 18% and 24% at 12 months and at 5 years, respectively. Relapse incidence was 36%, overall survival 56% and relapse-free survival 40% at 5 years. No differences in post-transplant outcomes were found between the three different 2GTKI subgroups. This prospective study demonstrates the feasibility of allo-HCT in patients previously treated with 2GTKI with a post-transplant complications rate comparable to that of TKI-naive or imatinib-treated patients.
CANCER
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Digital intervention increases influenza vaccination rates for people with diabetes in a decentralized randomized trial

People with diabetes (PWD) have an increased risk of developing influenza-related complications, including pneumonia, abnormal glycemic events, and hospitalization. Annual influenza vaccination is recommended for PWD, but vaccination rates are suboptimal. The study aimed to increase influenza vaccination rate in people with self-reported diabetes. This study was a prospective, 1:1 randomized controlled trial of a 6-month Digital Diabetes Intervention in U.S. adults with diabetes. The intervention group received monthly messages through an online health platform. The control group received no intervention. Difference in self-reported vaccination rates was tested using multivariable logistic regression controlling for demographics and comorbidities. The study was registered at clinicaltrials.gov: NCT03870997. A total of 10,429 participants reported influenza vaccination status (5158 intervention, mean age (±SD) = 46.8 (11.1), 78.5% female; 5271 control, Mean age (±SD) = 46.7 (11.2), 79.4% female). After a 6-month intervention, 64.2% of the intervention arm reported influenza vaccination, vers us 61.1% in the control arm (diff = 3.1, RR = 1.05, 95% CI [1.02, 1.08], p = 0.0013, number needed to treat = 33 to obtain 1 additional vaccination). Completion of one or more intervention messages was associated with up to an 8% increase in vaccination rate (OR 1.27, 95% CI [1.17, 1.38], p < 0.0001). The intervention improved influenza vaccination rates in PWD, suggesting that leveraging new technology to deliver knowledge and information can improve influenza vaccination rates in high-risk populations to reduce public health burden of influenza. Rapid cycle innovation could maximize the effects of these digital interventions in the future with other populations and vaccines.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Acute neurofunctional effects of escitalopram during emotional processing in pediatric anxiety: a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental disorders in adolescents. However, only 50% of pediatric patients with anxiety disorders respond to the first-line pharmacologic treatments—selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). Thus, identifying the neurofunctional targets of SSRIs and finding pretreatment or early-treatment neurofunctional markers of SSRI treatment response in this population is clinically important. We acquired pretreatment and early-treatment (2 weeks into treatment) functional magnetic resonance imaging during a continuous processing task with emotional and neutral distractors in adolescents with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD, N = 36) randomized to 8 weeks of double-blind escitalopram or placebo. Generalized psychophysiological interaction analysis was conducted to examine the functional connectivity of the amygdala while patients viewed emotional pictures. Full-factorial analysis was used to investigate the treatment effect of escitalopram on amygdala connectivity. Correlation analyses were performed to explore whether pretreatment and early (week 2) treatment-related connectivity were associated with treatment response (improvement in anxiety) at week 8. Compared to placebo, escitalopram enhanced emotional processing speed and enhanced negative right amygdala-bilateral ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC) and positive left amygdala-right angular gyrus connectivity during emotion processing. Baseline amygdala-vmPFC connectivity and escitalopram-induced increased amygdala-angular gyrus connectivity at week 2 predicted the magnitude of subsequent improvement in anxiety symptoms. These findings suggest that amygdala connectivity to hubs of the default mode network represents a target of acute SSRI treatment. Furthermore, pretreatment and early-treatment amygdala connectivity could serve as biomarkers of SSRI treatment response in adolescents with GAD. The trial registration for the study is ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT02818751.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Multifaceted empathy differences in children and adults with autism

Although empathy impairments have been reported in autistic individuals, there is no clear consensus on how emotional valence influences this multidimensional process. In this study, we use the Multifaceted Empathy Test for juveniles (MET-J) to interrogate emotional and cognitive empathy in 184 participants (ages 8–59 years, 83 autistic) under the robust Bayesian inference framework. Group comparisons demonstrate previously unreported interaction effects between: (1) valence and autism diagnosis in predictions of emotional resonance, and (2) valence and age group in predictions of arousal to images portraying positive and negative facial expressions. These results extend previous studies using the MET by examining differential effects of emotional valence in a large sample of autistic children and adults with average or above-average intelligence. We report impaired cognitive empathy in autism, and subtle differences in emotional empathy characterized by less distinction between emotional resonance to positive vs. negative facial expressions in autism compared to neurotypicals. Reduced emotional differentiation between positive and negative affect in others could be a mechanism for diminished social reciprocity that poses a universal challenge for people with autism. These component- and valence- specific findings are of clinical relevance for the development and implementation of target-specific social interventions in autism.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Vitamin D oral intermittent treatment (DO IT) study, a randomized clinical trial with individual loading regimen

Comparison of several regimens of oral vitamin D including an individually calculated loading regimen with the aim of achieving serum values > 75 nmol/l. Interventional, randomized, 3-arm study in vitamin D-deficient outpatients. Participants were allocated to supplementation of 24,000 IU vitamin D monthly over three months, using either a monthly drinking solution (Vi-De 3) or capsule (D3 VitaCaps), or an individualized loading regimen with the capsules taken weekly. For the loading regimen, the cumulative dose was calculated according to baseline 25-hydroxy-vitamin D (25(OH)D) serum value and body weight. Main inclusion criteria were age ≥ 18 years and 25(OH)D serum concentration < 50 nmol/l. The primary outcome was 25(OH)D serum concentration one week after treatment termination. Secondary endpoints were patient’s preferences and adverse events. Full datasets were obtained from 52 patients. Mean 25(OH)D values were statistically significant higher after a loading regimen compared to a monthly administration of 24,000 IU vitamin D (76.4 ± 15.8 vs 61.4 ± 10.8 nmol/l; p < 0.01). All patients treated with the loading regimen reached sufficient 25(OH)D values > 50 nmol/l. Serum 25(OH)D values > 75 nmol/l were observed more frequently in patients taking the loading regimen (47% vs 11% drinking solution vs 12% capsules). Vitamin D-related adverse effects did not occur in any treatment groups. Capsules were preferred by 88.5% of the patients. Compared to treatments with monthly intake of 24,000 IU vitamin D, the intake of an individually calculated weekly loading regimen was able to raise serum concentrations > 50 nmol/l in all cases within a safe range.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Effect of a common UMOD variant on kidney function, blood pressure, cognitive and physical function in a community-based cohort of older adults

In genome-wide association studies, genetic variants in the UMOD gene associate with kidney function, blood pressure (BP), and hypertension. Elevated BP is linked to kidney function and impaired cognitive as well as physical performance in later life. We investigated the association between UMOD rs4293393–A > G and kidney function, BP, cognitive and physical function in the Berlin Aging Study II (BASE–II). Data of 1556 older BASE–II participants (mean age 68.2 ± 3.7 years) were analyzed. BP was determined by standardized automated measurements, estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) by CKD Epidemiology Collaboration creatinine equation. Cognitive function was assessed by Mini-Mental State Examination and Digit Symbol Substitution Test, while physical function by Handgrip Strength and Timed Up and Go-Test. Association analyses were performed by covariance and logistic regression models adjusting for sex. G–allele carriers at UMOD rs4293393 exhibited significantly higher eGFR values compared to non–carriers (AA, 76.4 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 75.7–77.2 vs. AG, 78.4 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 77.3–79.5 vs. GG, 78.5 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 75.4–81.7; P = 0.010), and a lower risk of eGFR < 60 mL/min/1.73 m2 (AG, OR: 0.63, CI: 0.41–0.97, P = 0.033). However, UMOD rs4293393 genotypes were not associated with BP, diagnosis of hypertension or cognitive and physical function parameters. Our data corroborate previous findings on the association of UMOD rs4293393-G with better kidney function in older adults. However, no association between UMOD and BP or physical and cognitive parameters in these community-dwelling older adults was detected.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: RNA-Seq analysis and comparison of corneal epithelium in keratoconus and myopia patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-18480-x, published online 10 January 2018. In the original version of this Article, a relevant paper on the detection of PLLP in human corneal epithelium during KC pathogenesis was not cited. This article is now cited as Ref 56 and discussed. As a result, in the Conclusion,
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Settling the matter of the role of vibrations in the stability of high-entropy carbides

High-entropy ceramics are attracting significant interest due to their exceptional chemical stability and physical properties. While configurational entropy descriptors have been successfully implemented to predict their formation and even to discover new materials, the contribution of vibrations to their stability has been contentious. This work unravels the issue by computationally integrating disorder parameterization, phonon modeling, and thermodynamic characterization. Three recently synthesized carbides are used as a testbed: (HfNbTaTiV)C, (HfNbTaTiW)C, and (HfNbTaTiZr)C. It is found that vibrational contributions should not be neglected when precursors or decomposition products have different nearest-neighbor environments from the high-entropy carbide.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The role of watermelon caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (ClCOMT1) in melatonin biosynthesis and abiotic stress tolerance

Melatonin is a pleiotropic signaling molecule that regulates plant growth and responses to various abiotic stresses. The last step of melatonin synthesis in plants can be catalyzed by caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (COMT), a multifunctional enzyme reported to have N-acetylserotonin O-methyltransferase (ASMT) activity; however, the ASMT activity of COMT has not yet been characterized in nonmodel plants such as watermelon (Citrullus lanatus). Here, a total of 16 putative O-methyltransferase (ClOMT) genes were identified in watermelon. Among them, ClOMT03 (Cla97C07G144540) was considered a potential COMT gene (renamed ClCOMT1) based on its high identities (60.00–74.93%) to known COMT genes involved in melatonin biosynthesis, expression in almost all tissues, and upregulation under abiotic stresses. The ClCOMT1 protein was localized in the cytoplasm. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 significantly increased melatonin contents, while ClCOMT1 knockout using the CRISPR/Cas-9 system decreased melatonin contents in watermelon calli. These results suggest that ClCOMT1 plays an essential role in melatonin biosynthesis in watermelon. In addition, ClCOMT1 expression in watermelon was upregulated by cold, drought, and salt stress, accompanied by increases in melatonin contents. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 enhanced transgenic Arabidopsis tolerance against such abiotic stresses, indicating that ClCOMT1 is a positive regulator of plant tolerance to abiotic stresses.
CHINA

