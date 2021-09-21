Precision delivery of liquid therapy into the arterial wall for the treatment of peripheral arterial disease
Perfusion catheters have recently emerged as a novel approach to deliver liquid anti-proliferative agents into flow obstructed arterial segments. The purpose of this study was to determine the impact of luminal delivery pressure on liquid drug penetration into the vessel wall. An ex vivo model using harvested porcine carotid arteries and a two-dimensional computational model were utilized to determine the impact of delivery pressure of liquid therapy into the arterial wall. A pig peripheral injury model determined the impact of intra-luminal delivery pressure on drug retention. Ex vivo results demonstrated that depth of fluid penetration varies from 6.93 ± 1.90% at 0 atm to 27.75 ± 6.61% penetration of the medial layer at 0.4 atm. Computational results had similar outcomes, as penetration varied between 4.4% and 22.84%. The in vivo results demonstrated significant increase in drug delivery to the arterial tissue at 0.4 atm versus 0.1 atm at 1 h (23.43 ± 13.59 ng/mg vs. 2.49 ± 1.81 ng/mg, p = 0.026) and 7 days (0.50 ± 0.39 ng/mg vs. 0.018 ± 0.023 ng/mg, p = 0.0496). The result of this study provides an innovative strategic and technical approach to enable targeted liquid therapy.www.nature.com
