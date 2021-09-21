Scientology Network Shares Solutions on International Day of Peace

Sept. 21 is the International Day of Peace, established by unanimous consent of the United Nations. But on this day of peace we, the United States, are still promoting and waging war around the world at an unsupportable rate. It’s a good time to take stock of what our forever wars have cost us. Adjusted for inflation, our military budget is now larger than it was during World War II. We currently pay about $7 million every hour in direct military costs. The direct result of that military bleed is insufficient funding to replace crumbling infrastructure, repair flooded cities and prepare for pandemics. Over the last 20 years we have spent $21 trillion waging wars around the world, resulting in 7,052 U.S. military, 8,189 contractors, roughly 300,000 militants, and 400,000 civilian deaths.
