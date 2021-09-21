CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Nerves on edge on Spanish island as quakes, lava threaten

By ARITZ PARRA, RENATA BRITO - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 9 days ago

EL PASO, Canary Islands (AP) — Several small earthquakes shook the Spanish island of La Palma off northwest Africa, keeping nerves on edge as rivers of volcanic lava continued to flow toward the sea Tuesday and a new vent blew open on the mountainside. After moving downhill across the island’s...

