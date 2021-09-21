CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Son of Australia rugby great Lynagh called up by England

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 9 days ago

He was born in Italy, is the son of one of Australia's greatest rugby players, and is now set to play on the international stage for England. Louis Lynagh was one of eight uncapped players called up to an enlarged training squad by England on Tuesday ahead of the team's November test matches against Tonga, Australia and South Africa.

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
seriousaboutrl.com

Leigh boss calls for extreme measures to save rugby league

Rugby league is at a crossroads at present. Where the sport heads in the next year or two could determine if rugby league continues to be a professional sport further down the line. And, for Leigh head coach Kurt Haggerty – who was won just twice with the Centurions since...
RUGBY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Team India to square off against England, Australia

By Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Before kickstarting their campaign in the T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan, Virat Kohli-led India would square off against England and Australia in warm-up games. The match against England would take place on October 18 while the game against Australia would go ahead on October 20.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Australia to meet Japan in rugby international in October

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia will play Japan in the southwestern city of Oita on Oct. 23 on its way to Britain for a three-test rugby tour against Scotland, England and Wales. Rugby Australia said Saturday it will be the Wallabies’ first match against Japan since November 2017 when they defeated the hosts 63-30 at Yokohama. The teams have played seven times since their first match in 1975 at the Sydney Cricket Ground,
RUGBY
BBC

Rugby Championship: Australia beat South Africa 30-17 in Brisbane

Tries: Ikitau 2, Koroibete 2; Cons: Cooper 2; Pens: Cooper 2. Tries: Tuipulotu, Perenara, Vaa'i 2, Taukei'aho; Cons: B Barrett 4; Pen: B Barrett. Len Ikitau and Marika Koroibete scored two tries apiece as Australia secured a second successive victory over world champions South Africa in the Rugby Championship in Brisbane.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Italy#Tonga
chatsports.com

Conor Gallagher is NOT ready for senior England call-up yet, insists Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, as he calls on Chelsea loanee to 'be more consistent'

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira believes Conor Gallagher is not yet quite ready for a call up to Gareth Southgate's England side. The Chelsea loanee has impressed for Palace this season and was a key player in their first Premier League win of the season against Tottenham last weekend. Gallagher,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

SIR CLIVE WOODWARD: England have gone backwards since the World Cup final but the potential in this squad is SCARY... now Eddie Jones must gives Steward, Smith, Lynagh and Co a chance to shine

Better late than never! I very much like the look of England's initial training squad for the autumn internationals but the truth is England should have made these changes straight after the last World Cup. From the 45 players assembling later this month you could pick arguably the most exciting...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Louis Lynagh: England rugby new boy on course to follow in footsteps of Ben Stokes

Louis Lynagh could become the latest British athlete to compete for a different country than a famous forebear after being selected for Eddie Jones’ England training squad.The 20-year-old Harlequins full-back is the son of former Australia star Michael, who won 72 caps for the Wallabies and was part of their 1991 World Cup-winning team.Here, we take a look at other sportsmen and sportswomen who have represented another nation to the one for which a parent of grandparent starred.Ian and James BothamLord Ian Botham remains one of England’s greatest cricketers, who 40 years on is remembered for the heroics which rescued...
RUGBY
ESPN

SANZAAR, Rugby Australia apologise for photo 'error' that omitted Argentina

SANZAAR and Rugby Australia have apologised to Argentina for an "error" that led to a photo of the Rugby Championship captains, minus Pumas skipper Julian Montoya, being taken in Townsville last week. RA and SANZAAR officials had for the past fortnight been trying to coordinate a picture of all four...
RUGBY
The Independent

Sam Underhill among rugby players to record film encouraging fans to get vaccine

England stars Sam Underhill and Dan Robson are among the leading Gallagher Premiership players who have recorded a short film encouraging fans to get their Covid-19 vaccine.Bath flanker Underhill revealed his dad had been hospitalised with coronavirus before recovering, while Newcastle winger Nathan Earle spoke about missing the birth of his child due to restrictions at the hospital earlier in the pandemic.The film, which also features Saracens’ Alex Goode Sale’s Marland Yarde, and Ollie Hassell-Collins of London Irish, will be shown at stadiums across the country to encourage more young people to get the jab.Earle said: “It’s been a really rough 18 months for everyone, but finally we’re seeing light at the end of the tunnel.“Having the fans back in the crowd has been incredible – it just gives you that extra boost you need on the pitch.“I’d say to anyone make sure you get your jab if you haven’t already – it’s quick and easy and has meant we can get back to the game we love.”
WORLD
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Rags to riches: Boxing great Pacquiao announces retirement

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is officially hanging up his gloves. The eight-division world champion and Philippine senator on Wednesday announced his retirement from the ring. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
COMBAT SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

MLS-leading New England beats Montreal 4-1

MONTREAL (AP) — DeJuan Jones, Adam Buksa, Gustavo Bou scored in the MLS-leading New England Revolution's 4-1 victory over Montreal on Wednesday night. New England (20-4-5) also scored on Rudy Camacho's own goal.
MLS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Afghan girls soccer team in Portugal gets surprise visit

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Girls from the Afghanistan national soccer team who were recently granted asylum in Portugal have had a surprise visit from the captain of the senior team. Farkhunda Muhtaj, a professional player who from her home in Canada spent weeks helping arrange their recent rescue from Afghanistan,...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy